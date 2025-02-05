Black Girl Hockey Club Wants You to Get Uncomfortable | FEATURE

The Devils hosted the Black Girl Hockey Club for a 2020 meetup with the likes of former Devils PK Subban and Wayne Simmonds. The visit arrived before a time of turmoil, just before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the world and a powerful wave of the Black Lives Matter movements took to the streets. It was in the atmosphere that the Black Girl Hockey Club’s Get Uncomfortable Campaign was born, a challenge to the world of hockey and beyond to face their biases head-on.

Since the campaign began, over 10 NHL teams have taken the Get Uncomfortable pledge, which is to:

Encourage the hockey community to make a welcoming space for Black girls and all BIPOC communities as players and fans of the sport

Employ and recruit BIPOC applicants to begin the process of diversifying hockey at all levels

Educate the hockey community on social justice and allyship with guidance from BIPOC leaders, anti-racism experts, advocates, players and fans.

“The first hockey game that I went to … I remember a combination of feeling uncomfortable,” Anastasia said, her voice rising with the memory. “I was there with Black and Brown students in the space, which was mostly predominantly white, but also just feeling like this overwhelming energy from the fans. And my students were really excited. We maybe didn't understand everything that was going on, but just the energy was infectious and folks (in our group) wanted to engage in the sport, because it's really exciting.”

She spoke not of fear, but of a deep, unshakable urge: “And I think I’ve always been someone who’s probably excited about things where I feel like it’s a space I’m not supposed to be that makes me want to be there more.”

While Simmonds and Subban met with the women back in 2020, the effort and support needs to come from not just Black hockey players. And that’s part of the goal for Black Girl Hockey Club.

“I don’t think Black Girl Hockey Club is investing an equal amount of time in chasing other folks down and saying, ‘Hey, you need to get uncomfortable,’” Anastasia said. “A lot of our energy gets poured into our own base. Either Black women, folks who are allies pouring into those communities and saying, the men and white women who are also on our board, ‘How can we make you all feel safe and make you feel comfortable?’”