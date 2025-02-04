Devils Host Black History Celebration | RELEASE

The New Jersey Devils will host their Black History Celebration Night on February 6, 2025, when they face off against the Vegas Golden Knights for a 7:00 PM contest at Prudential Center. The club’s fourth Hockey Is For Everyone game of the season will celebrate Black History Month with custom designed jerseys, unique food options from Heritage Kitchen, concourse performances, and more.

Jerseys for the Devils’ Black History Celebration Night were custom designed by local artist, Chanelle René, from West Cape May, New Jersey. As a figurative painter and mural artist, Chanelle uses an abstract realism style to express emotion through gesture and mark making. The custom design merges the contrasting settings of sand and ice, blending both worlds of hockey with the historical Grant Street Beach in Cape May. In her words:

“I wanted to create a piece that evokes identity, culture and reclaiming spaces. I took inspiration from my painting series “Grant Street Beach,” which explores generations of my family on the historical Black beach in Cape May. From segregation to embracing a tradition of choice, they persevered to forge community and Black joy, while creating their own sense of belonging.”

“It’s been an incredible experience working with the Devils and sharing my perspective of nostalgia, connection, and Black joy. I hope my design sparks curiosity and conversation while shedding a light on historical Black beaches and the surrounding communities throughout New Jersey.”

The custom designed jerseys showcased during player arrivals will be auctioned between February 6 and February 13. Fans will be able to place their bid at newjerseydevils.com/auction.

In honor of the Devils’ Black History Celebration Night, the National Anthem will be sung by Devils’ beloved singer Arlette. The Arts High School Jazz Band will perform on the main concourse during both intermissions. The Devils will also welcome the Black Girls Hockey Club to enjoy the game and activations throughout the night.

The night’s Hero of the Game will be General Cindy Saladin-Muhammad, the first African American, Muslim, female to be promoted to this rank. Cindy has nearly 40 years of service and currently serving as the Deputy Commanding General in a medical unit in America’s Army Reserve.

Black History Celebration Night will also introduce the fifth Heritage Kitchen pop-up food and beverage stand, **Melba’s**. The fan-favorite concession stand features Melba’s signature chicken and waffles, mac and cheese, fried chicken sandwich and more from this locally based restaurant. The pop-up, featuring the mac and cheese and fried chicken sandwich, can be found across from The Foundry Bar on the main concourse near Section 21 in addition to Melba’s full concession stand found at Section 107. Melba’s will mark the fifth small, diverse business highlighted by the Devils and hospitality partner, Levy, for Heritage Kitchen, which will embrace global cultures and cuisines throughout theme nights this season from Eastback Kitchen.

Funds raised through the night’s 50/50 will benefit Kismet of Kings, a nonprofit organization and after-school program in Jersey City dedicated to empowering Black and Brown male, teenage students from low-income and underserved neighborhoods and provide them with essential mentorship, character development, and life skills training to prepare them for success in high school, college, and beyond.