A Salute for Sarge, A Hello for Nico | 10 TAKEAWAYS

I know how happy his teammates were, how happy the fans were, how happy everyone was to see Nico Hischier on the ice on Monday. But I’m fairly confident in saying that I don’t think there was anyone happier than Nico himself.

I will always caution that getting back on the ice with teammates is just a step and there really is no telling how soon or long it will be before he sees game action, but sitting there watching Nico skate around, the smile on his face, the stick taps from his teammates, you can only imagine what type of a boost that was for everyone.

Even just having him come out, at this point, whether he plays soon or not, that’s an emotional boost for everyone.

“It’s awesome, Nico is obviously such a big part of the team, the organization,” good friend Jesper Bratt shared. “As a friend, for me too. Obviously seeing him out there, practicing with us, and being around us is awesome and brings a smile to your face.”

There is so much that is lost without Nico, on the ice and off of it. Yes, he has been around his teammates, but it’s a much more distant capacity when you’re not part of the everyday flow of practice and a game routine. When you're recovering from an injury, you're often in before everyone, and wrapping up when the rest of the team is just getting started. It cannot be easy on anyone. Nico just has this presence about him. You just know when he is around that he is this team's leader.

And missing him, when he's not in the lineup, is a very real thing, as Nathan Bastian explained.

"On the ice, in all situations, when you’re talking about leaning on a guy, whether it’s the start of the game, whether it’s 5-on-4, whether it’s the power play, whether it’s 3-on-3 overtime, that’s a guy look down the bench and when he’s not there, it makes it a lot harder on us. So, not to put too much pressure on him coming back but we can’t stress enough how excited we are."

I think Martin Brodeur said it best... “After ‘Sarge,’ there is no clearcut next guy."

What Brodeur is talking about is the Devils Ring of Honor. It was announced today that Sergei Brylin will have his name put in the Ring of Honor on Jan. 20, a night to recognize his incredible career with the franchise. He is one of only five players to win all three Stanley Cups and really is, right now \the \clearcut one who is deserving of such an honor.

I loved the way the team decided to break the news to him, in the midst of a meeting and show clips of his playing days. The real irony there was that those clips from all those years ago are still relevant today, effective ways to score goals, and useful reminders of how to be successful. "He went to the net," joked Lindy Ruff.