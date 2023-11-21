News Feed

A Salute for Sarge, A Hello to Nico | 10 TAKEAWAYS

Committee Established to Select Ring of Honorees | FEATURE ROH

DEVILS | NOTEBOOK 11/21/23

Devils Practice Before Flying to Detroit | NOTEBOOK
Jonas Siegenthaler | ICEBREAKERS

DEVILS | NOTEBOOK 11/20/23

Hischier Skates with Teammates | NOTEBOOK
Hockey Fights Cancer | RELEASE

DEVILS VS RANGERS 11/18/23 GAME STORY

DEVILS VS RANGERS 11/18/23 GAME PREVIEW

DEVILS | NOTEBOOK 11/17/23

DEVILS AT PENGUINS 11/16/23 GAME STORY

Lenni Hämeenaho | Prospect Watch 11/15/23

Devils Jetty Clothing | Release

DEVILS AT JETS 11/14/23 GAME STORY

Fortunately Fortunate | 10 Takeaways 11/14/23

DEVILS | NOTEBOOK 11/13/23

Devils Know They Have More to Give | FEATURE 11.11.23

DEVILS | NOTEBOOK 11/11/23

DEVILS VS Capitals 11/10/23 GAME STORY

Sergei Brylin Named Second Devils Ring of Honor Inductee

Jan. 20 ceremony at Prudential Center to celebrate the legacy of 3-time Cup champion and 30 years of commitment to the organization

By Devils PR
@NJDevils NewJerseyDevils.com

Twenty years after bringing the third Stanley Cup to New Jersey, and being one of only five players to win three Stanley Cup Championships with the New Jersey Devils, former Devils’ forward and current assistant coach Sergei Brylin will be celebrated by the Devils as the club’s second-ever Ring of Honor inductee. Brylin was informed of his honor on November 13 when Executive Vice President/General Manager Tom Fitzgerald and Head Coach Lindy Ruff surprised him during the club’s team meeting that morning. The Devils will hold a pregame ceremony at Prudential Center on Saturday, January 20 before they take on the Dallas Stars, whom the Devils and Brylin defeated for the second Stanley Cup in team history, in a 7:00 PM contest. All fans in attendance that night will receive a limited-edition Ring of Honor commemorative pin courtesy of Citizens. This kicks off the first induction in a five-year program sponsored by Citizens, which will be highlighted by a Ring of Honor Committee who will help decide future inductees.

“We are proud and privileged to be naming Sergei Brylin as the club’s second-ever inductee into the Ring of Honor,” said David Blitzer, Managing Partner, New Jersey Devils. “Sarge knew what it took to win a championship, what it meant to New Jersey, and how that connects him forever with our amazing fans. Having played his entire 13-year NHL career with the Devils, he has continued to make New Jersey his home. Now a member of the Devils coaching staff, Brylin’s leadership has been an invaluable addition to our current team.”

Devils surprised Brylin with his ROH induction

Brylin will be honored with his wife, Elena, and his children, Anna, Maria and Fyodor by his side. The on-ice ceremony will feature a tribute video showcasing highlights of his career and appearances by Devils guests, with more video storytelling featured throughout the game. Additionally, a wall display containing memorabilia from Brylin’s career will be unveiled. To celebrate the night and honor Brylin, the team and alumni present will wear a limited-edition patch on their jersey.

“We’re excited to recognize Sergei Brylin. His long-standing commitment to the team and community truly represents what it means to be a New Jersey Devil,” says Nuno Dos Santos, Citizens Retail Banking Director. “At Citizens, we are committed to helping the New Jersey community thrive. We are proud to support the return the Ring of Honor program and recognize those making a difference on and off the ice.”

Marking the second inductee into the Ring of Honor, Brylin joins Dr. John J. McMullen, the Devils’ first owner who brought the team to New Jersey from Colorado. McMullen was the club’s inaugural inductee on January 6, 2017. Additionally, the organization will be forming a “Ring of Honor Committee” which will meet to discuss and help decide future honorees. The committee includes all five players who have their number retired by the organization (Stevens, Daneyko, Niedermayer, Brodeur, Elias), the two Ring of Honor inductees (Peter McMullen, on behalf of The McMullen Family and Brylin) and select media/team executives each year.

“There are so many players in the franchise that have made huge impacts on the team, on the community, on the fanbase. It’s good to recognize some of them,” said Martin Brodeur, Executive Vice President, Hockey Operations and Three-Time Stanley Cup Champion. “Some players have their number in the rafters but it is extremely important to acknowledge those individuals who’ve had a different, yet still important influence, whether they be players, coaches or builders.”

Brylin was promoted to Assistant Coach in New Jersey on August 18, 2022. Prior to 2022-23, the 49-year-old served as an assistant and associate coach for the Devils’ AHL affiliates for nine seasons in Albany (2012-13 to 2016-17), Binghamton (2017-18 to 2020-21), and Utica (2021-22). In 2021-22, Brylin helped lead the Comets to a North Division title and the best record in the Eastern Conference. Utica also set an AHL record after it began the 2021-22 campaign with 13 consecutive wins.

Brylin made his NHL debut on February 17, 1995 and spent his entire 13-season NHL career, from 1994-95 through 2007-08, with New Jersey. He totaled 765 regular-season games, which ranks tenth in franchise history. He is one of just five players to win three Stanley Cup Championships (1995, 2000, 2003) with New Jersey, joining Martin Brodeur, Ken Daneyko, Scott Niedermayer, and Scott Stevens in the accomplishment. The forward totaled 129 goals and 179 assists for 308 points over his NHL career, with career highs across the board in goals (23), assists (29) assists and points (52) in the 2000- 01 season.

As part of his many achievements, Brylin had an iron-man streak of 328 games, playing in all games from 2003-04 through 2007- 08. This run of games from October 8, 2003 to April 6, 2008 also marks the third-longest consecutive stretch in franchise history. Additionally, he earned 15 goals and 19 assists for 34 points in 109 career Stanley Cup Playoff games. Brylin ended his NHL career after the 2007-08 season and retired following the 2011-12 season, after three years with St. Petersburg and one season with Novokuznetsk in the Kontinental Hockey League. Internationally, he represented Russia at two World Championships and two World Junior Championships. New Jersey’s second choice and 42nd overall selection in the 1992 Entry Draft, Brylin first came to North America in 1993-94 as a member of the IHL’s Russian Penguins.