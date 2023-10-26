News Feed

Arizona Coyotes’ Los Howlitos Program Takes to the Ice 

Dingnity Health, Coyotes surprise participants with tickets to upcoming game

20232510_LosHowlitos_it00-26
By Patrick Brown
@pbrownhockey Arizona Coyotes

The smiles said it all.

The Arizona Coyotes’ Los Howlitos program – an introduction to hockey aimed at teaching Hispanic and Latino youth about the game of hockey – hit the ice at the Coyotes Community Ice Center in Mesa on Wednesday, a milestone that was weeks in the making from the team’s Hockey Development staff.

The weekly, six-week program provides 32 students from Academia Del Pueblo – a kindergarten through 8th grade public charter school in Phoenix – the opportunity to learn street hockey, but it also highlights valuable life lessons by featuring guest speakers who are local Hispanic and Latino community leaders.

Coyotes President and CEO Xavier A. Gutierrez addressed the students on Wednesday, sharing his story about the path he took to becoming the first Latino President and CEO in the National Hockey League following the kids’ first-ever ice skating experience.

His message was clear: Place value on education, family, and community, and the sky is the limit for how much can be achieved.

“Their voice is important, they are impactful to us and our community, and we’re here for them,” Gutierrez said. “Whatever path they choose, we, as the Coyotes, think about them, are here to celebrate them, and are here to support them. This program embodies that.”

The students participating in the program were all smiles when they took to the ice, some using chairs and scooter pushes to learn proper fundamentals prior to skating alone. Jose Hernandez, Assistant Principal of Operations and Academic Services Academia Del Pueblo, said the opportunity to skate isn’t one the kids would typically receive hailing from South Phoenix.

Yet, there they were on Wednesday, skating around the rink before being addressed by Gutierrez.

“It’s a cool moment for them,” Hernandez said. “Hockey is not something that they’re exposed to on a regular basis, so for them to be exposed to something that otherwise would never happen, it’s huge.”

20232510_LosHowlitos_it00-01

MESA, Ariz -- Oct. 25, 2023: Coyotes President and CEO Xavier A. Gutierrez tells students in the Los Howlitos program they will be attending a Coyotes game. (Photo by Isaac Torres/Arizona Coyotes)

The joy didn’t end there, however.

Following their skate, Gutierrez announced that all 32 participants in the program would receive tickets to the Coyotes’ Nov. 2 game against the Montreal Canadiens, courtesy of Dignity Health. The Thursday-night game is Arizona’s “Noche Con Los Yotes” night, in which the team will celebrate Dia De Los Muertos, commonly known in English as Day of the Dead.

“Dignity Health, our amazing partner and sponsor of all of our efforts with Hispanic Heritage Month, really stepped up and gave these young boys and girls the surprise of their life,” Gutierrez said. “These kids were over the moon.”

Jonah Rodriguez, The Coyotes’ Manager of Hockey Development, has been working on developing the Los Howlitos program since he joined the club three years ago. He said it has gone through many iterations during his time, and the current model emphasizes the ability to introduce Hispanic and Latino children to the sport of hockey, all while highlighting the importance of community and impact.

Rodriguez and the team staff even gave the program an extra-special touch, designing the logo to incorporate specific symbolism from “Pelota Purepecha,” which is a sport similar to hockey that is played with a stick and a ball by the people of the Purepecha empire, crica 1300-1530.

For example, the stick in the “T” represents the tree branches shaped into the hockey stick, the ball covered in rope represents the traditional ball used in Pelota Purpecha, the tail in the letter “S” represents the “Fajilla” players would traditionally wear as team identification, and the vibrant colors represent the beautiful colors seen throughout Mexico in architecture and paintings.

20232510_LosHowlitos_it00-07

MESA, Ariz -- Oct. 25, 2023: A student wears the Los Howlitos program shirt. The logo was designed to incorporate symbolism from Pelota Purepecha, a sport similar to hockey (Photo by Isaac Torres/Arizona Coyotes)

“When I started this program, I wanted it to be genuine. I wanted to give them something that they can use in their everyday life outside of hockey,” Rodriguez said. “Just being that person to do that for them, and giving back to my community, the Latino community, especially the youth, there’s nothing else I could ask for.”

The ultimate payoff – getting the participants to their first-ever NHL game, is also a testament to the partnerships Arizona’s Hockey Development staff has fostered this season. In addition to Dignity Health, the Coyotes have partnered with Equality Health, who is serving as the Official Partner of the Arizona Coyotes Street Hockey League.

The partnerships highlight the team’s commitment to the health and well-being of everyone within the Arizona community.

“Equality Health is such a great partner for us at the Coyotes and for our entire street hockey program,” Gutierrez said.  “We are using street hockey to, yes, expose them to hockey, but really to be a part of their lives. It was an alignment of values and an alignment of visions.”

Through partnerships and hard work, Arizona’s hockey development staff has continued to help grow the sport in the state, all while positively impacting the lives of the youth.

The smiles on Wednesday said it all, but it’s only scratching the surface of the impact the Coyotes hope to continually have.

“We have the best hockey development staff in all of the NHL, and I don’t just say that because they work for the Coyotes,” Gutierrez said. “I literally see what they do, the programs they do, the impact they’re having, and the innovation they create. 

“We are at the forefront when it comes to youth hockey, and Los Howlitos is a perfect example of that program.”

