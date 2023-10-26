Arizona Coyotes’ Los Howlitos Program Takes to the Ice 

The smiles said it all.

The Arizona Coyotes’ Los Howlitos program – an introduction to hockey aimed at teaching Hispanic and Latino youth about the game of hockey – hit the ice at the Coyotes Community Ice Center in Mesa on Wednesday, a milestone that was weeks in the making from the team’s Hockey Development staff.

The weekly, six-week program provides 32 students from Academia Del Pueblo – a kindergarten through 8th grade public charter school in Phoenix – the opportunity to learn street hockey, but it also highlights valuable life lessons by featuring guest speakers who are local Hispanic and Latino community leaders.

Coyotes President and CEO Xavier A. Gutierrez addressed the students on Wednesday, sharing his story about the path he took to becoming the first Latino President and CEO in the National Hockey League following the kids’ first-ever ice skating experience.

His message was clear: Place value on education, family, and community, and the sky is the limit for how much can be achieved.

“Their voice is important, they are impactful to us and our community, and we’re here for them,” Gutierrez said. “Whatever path they choose, we, as the Coyotes, think about them, are here to celebrate them, and are here to support them. This program embodies that.”

The students participating in the program were all smiles when they took to the ice, some using chairs and scooter pushes to learn proper fundamentals prior to skating alone. Jose Hernandez, Assistant Principal of Operations and Academic Services Academia Del Pueblo, said the opportunity to skate isn’t one the kids would typically receive hailing from South Phoenix.

Yet, there they were on Wednesday, skating around the rink before being addressed by Gutierrez.

“It’s a cool moment for them,” Hernandez said. “Hockey is not something that they’re exposed to on a regular basis, so for them to be exposed to something that otherwise would never happen, it’s huge.”