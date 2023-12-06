O'Brien, Coyotes Partner with Mikey’s League for Adaptive Hockey Clinics

O'Brien & Durzi participated in Sunday's clinic, geared toward children and young adults with neurodivergent disabilities

By Patrick Brown
@pbrownhockey Arizona Coyotes

Arizona Coyotes forward Liam O’Brien is as tough as they come on the ice.

Off it, he’s more determined than ever to continue to give back.

O’Brien and defenseman Sean Durzi spent Sunday at a Mikey’s League ball hockey clinic, providing an adaptive hockey experience for children and young adults with neurodivergent disabilities. The cause is near-and-dear to O’Brien’s heart, as his mother, Susan, has a background in working with children with autism.

Mikey’s League “provides inclusive sports opportunities for atheletes with and without physical or cognitive disabilities,” according to its website. The organization offers programs for street and ice hockey, flag football, basketball, and golf, and Sunday’s event focused on a ball hockey clinic at Ability360 Sports & Fitness Center in Phoenix.

The work is important to O’Brien, who said he was taught to give back at an early age.

“I think it’s really nice that I get to work with some kids that have similar disabilities to some of the kids [my mom] worked with in the past,” O’Brien said. “I think she appreciates it, too, us going out there, being in the community, and helping these kids.”

PHOENIX, AZ -- DECEMBER 3, 2023: Arizona Coyotes forward Liam O'Brien participates in an adaptive hockey clinic with Mikey's League on December 3, 2023 in Phoenix, Ariz. (Photo by Isaac Torres/Arizona Coyotes)

He credited his father, Shawn, as well, saying both of his parents have inspired him to be an active member of the community.

“My dad was always very involved in the hockey community back home, whether it was helping a kid out making decisions, helping out a single mother, just anything,” O’Brien said. “He’s always been a guy that people have been able to call, as well as my mom.”

He first learned of the opportunity to volunteer with Mikey’s League through the team, and he jumped at the opportunity to participate in the clinic. Tyler Millar, Coordinator of Hockey Development DEI for the Coyotes, said the team has partnered with Mikey’s League for a few years now, which allows for more outreach to underserved communities and neurodivergent groups when it comes to giving them more access to hockey.

Arizona signed a partnership with the organization last month to provide additional resources that will help grow the game of adaptive hockey. The team has previous adaptive hockey experience with One Step Coyotes, which has grown to two teams in Peoria.

Millar said the team hopes to have the same success with Mikey’s League, which is adding a third location in Scottsdale to compliment its existing locations in Tempe and Peoria. 

“At the end of the day, we’re trying to grow hockey,” Millar said. “We’re not only trying to diversify hockey, we’re trying to diversify the way we play hockey, as well. By giving everyone an opportunity to try the game and limit some of those barriers that are seen in hockey, it allows everyone the chance to play.”

Sunday’s clinic was a perfect example of that, and O’Brien said that both he and Durzi had an incredible time at the event. He said he hopes to return for additional clinics throughout the year.

PHOENIX, AZ -- DECEMBER 3, 2023: Arizona Coyotes defenseman Sean Durzi participates in an adaptive hockey clinic with Mikey's League on December 3, 2023 in Phoenix, Ariz. (Photo by Isaac Torres/Arizona Coyotes)

“The people there are awesome,” O’Brien said. “The kids, the adults, and everyone that’s a part of it, they’re all great. 

“I think the best part is seeing how happy the parents were. That was awesome.”

O’Brien’s is known as one of the toughest forwards in the NHL, perfectly complimenting the Coyotes’ gritty, hard-to-play-against identity head coach André Tourigny and his staff have been building over the past few seasons.

He fiercely defends his teammates and never hesitates to answer the bell – a symptom of his desire to help the team win – but off the ice, O’Brien is the first in line to help others reach their goals, too.

“The guy on the ice, I wouldn’t say he’s a different person, because I want to win.” He said. “It’s my competitive nature. Also, it’s a big brother-type nature too, just defending my teammates.
 
“Off the ice, I’m pretty calm.”

Sunday’s event with Mikey’s League had roughly 50 participants, and Millar said the Coyotes continue to look for other ways to expand the reach of adaptive hockey spaces and neurodivergent groups around The Valley, and the state. The hope is to eventually expand to an on-ice portion, too.

Whether at a rink or in a gym, though, one of the most meaningful aspects of the programs is the presence of Coyotes players, including O’Brien and Durzi on Sunday.

“All of these participants, they watch our hockey games on TV, they see a player, and then to have them come out and actually show that same respect back to them and provide those opportunities to have those extra connections, it’s amazing to see that,” Millar said. “They couldn’t get enough of the gameplay.”

For O’Brien, there were lasting memories made, and there was nowhere else he’d rather be.

“It was a blast. I had so much fun,” he said. “Whenever I have the chance to go and do something meaningful like that, I take the opportunity to do it.”

