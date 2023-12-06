O'Brien, Coyotes Partner with Mikey’s League for Adaptive Hockey Clinics

He credited his father, Shawn, as well, saying both of his parents have inspired him to be an active member of the community.

“My dad was always very involved in the hockey community back home, whether it was helping a kid out making decisions, helping out a single mother, just anything,” O’Brien said. “He’s always been a guy that people have been able to call, as well as my mom.”

He first learned of the opportunity to volunteer with Mikey’s League through the team, and he jumped at the opportunity to participate in the clinic. Tyler Millar, Coordinator of Hockey Development DEI for the Coyotes, said the team has partnered with Mikey’s League for a few years now, which allows for more outreach to underserved communities and neurodivergent groups when it comes to giving them more access to hockey.

Arizona signed a partnership with the organization last month to provide additional resources that will help grow the game of adaptive hockey. The team has previous adaptive hockey experience with One Step Coyotes, which has grown to two teams in Peoria.

Millar said the team hopes to have the same success with Mikey’s League, which is adding a third location in Scottsdale to compliment its existing locations in Tempe and Peoria.

“At the end of the day, we’re trying to grow hockey,” Millar said. “We’re not only trying to diversify hockey, we’re trying to diversify the way we play hockey, as well. By giving everyone an opportunity to try the game and limit some of those barriers that are seen in hockey, it allows everyone the chance to play.”

Sunday’s clinic was a perfect example of that, and O’Brien said that both he and Durzi had an incredible time at the event. He said he hopes to return for additional clinics throughout the year.