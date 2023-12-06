O'Brien, Coyotes Partner with Mikey’s League for Adaptive Hockey Clinics

Arizona Coyotes forward Liam O’Brien is as tough as they come on the ice.
Off it, he’s more determined than ever to continue to give back.
O’Brien and defenseman Sean Durzi spent Sunday at a Mikey’s League ball hockey clinic, providing an adaptive hockey experience for children and young adults with neurodivergent disabilities. The cause is near-and-dear to O’Brien’s heart, as his mother, Susan, has a background in working with children with autism.
Mikey’s League “provides inclusive sports opportunities for atheletes with and without physical or cognitive disabilities,” according to its website. The organization offers programs for street and ice hockey, flag football, basketball, and golf, and Sunday’s event focused on a ball hockey clinic at Ability360 Sports & Fitness Center in Phoenix.
The work is important to O’Brien, who said he was taught to give back at an early age.
“I think it’s really nice that I get to work with some kids that have similar disabilities to some of the kids [my mom] worked with in the past,” O’Brien said. “I think she appreciates it, too, us going out there, being in the community, and helping these kids.”