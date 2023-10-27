Dermott Reflects on Impact, ‘Better Than I Ever Expected’

Arizona Coyotes defenseman Travis Dermott decided to wrap his stick with Pride Tape prior to last Saturday’s game against the Anaheim Ducks, and though he was prepared to answer for any consequences that resulted from his action, he had no inclination of what was to come.

The result, he said, was “Better than I ever expected.”

Dermott said he felt a strong calling to make a statement about the use of Pride Tape because he is extremely close with someone who has not yet publicly revealed their status within the LGBTQ+ community, so he used the tape during Saturday’s win against the Ducks to make a clear statement in support of that very community.

With one child at home and another on the way, Dermott said he needed to follow his conscience to set a clear example for not just fans and players, but his own loved ones as well.

“With the amount of young kids that are watching NHL players on a nightly basis on TV, I think it’s really important for us to portray positive messages in the community, and I’m just super happy that we’re back to being able to do that,” he said. “The messages that I did get, it makes you feel happy that you were able to take this step and support this community. If you think they need it, if you don’t think they need it, I’ll send you screenshots of my DMs, and I think you’ll agree pretty quickly that this meant something to a lot of people.”

That example Dermott set garnered headlines the following day, and the NHL ultimately reversed course on its Pride Tape ban following “consultation with the NHL Players’ Association and the NHL Player Inclusion Coalition,” marking a small victory in the players’ fight to have the freedom to express their personal views on social causes throughout the season.