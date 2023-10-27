News Feed

Dermott Reflects on Impact, ‘Better Than I Ever Expected’

Defenseman’s actions on Saturday led NHL to reverse ban on Pride Tape

GettyImages-1750516440
By Patrick Brown
@pbrownhockey Arizona Coyotes

Arizona Coyotes defenseman Travis Dermott decided to wrap his stick with Pride Tape prior to last Saturday’s game against the Anaheim Ducks, and though he was prepared to answer for any consequences that resulted from his action, he had no inclination of what was to come.

The result, he said, was “Better than I ever expected.”

Dermott said he felt a strong calling to make a statement about the use of Pride Tape because he is extremely close with someone who has not yet publicly revealed their status within the LGBTQ+ community, so he used the tape during Saturday’s win against the Ducks to make a clear statement in support of that very community.

With one child at home and another on the way, Dermott said he needed to follow his conscience to set a clear example for not just fans and players, but his own loved ones as well.

“With the amount of young kids that are watching NHL players on a nightly basis on TV, I think it’s really important for us to portray positive messages in the community, and I’m just super happy that we’re back to being able to do that,” he said. “The messages that I did get, it makes you feel happy that you were able to take this step and support this community. If you think they need it, if you don’t think they need it, I’ll send you screenshots of my DMs, and I think you’ll agree pretty quickly that this meant something to a lot of people.”

That example Dermott set garnered headlines the following day, and the NHL ultimately reversed course on its Pride Tape ban following “consultation with the NHL Players’ Association and the NHL Player Inclusion Coalition,” marking a small victory in the players’ fight to have the freedom to express their personal views on social causes throughout the season.

Support of the LGBTQ+ community is near-and-dear to Dermott’s heart, and he said he’s grateful for the backing he has received within the Coyotes organization, as well as the NHL’s decision to allow the use of Pride Tape moving forward.

“I wouldn’t have had the confidence to do something like this unless I had such a good group of people behind me, from top to bottom,” Dermott said. “From the General Manager, down to the players, equipment managers, and everyone in between: everyone was behind me from the get-go, and that couldn’t have given me any more confidence to do this.”

The 26-year-old signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Coyotes in July following six seasons spent with both the Toronto Maple Leafs and Vancouver Canucks, and has appeared in all six games Arizona has played in this year.

He said the terms of his contract made it somewhat “anxiety-provoking” when he was making the decision to use the tape, but it was important to him to lead by example, regardless of potential repercussions.

“I was just going to take the storm one step at a time,” Dermott said. “I wasn’t sure how everything was going to unfold, if I was going to get fined, or whatever. I broke down the scenario in my head and was weighing the different options, and if I got fined, I got fined … I’m just happy this was able to unfold in a positive way and we can now move forward and take the next step against this inequality.”

The entire organization – front office, teammates, and staff – could not have been more supportive.

“I personally spoke with Travis and thanked him, and applauded him, and told him that I admired his courage because he knew the rules, he knew the potential consequences, and yet he felt this was the right thing for him to do,” Coyotes President and CEO Xavier A. Gutierrez said. “We’re really fortunate to have these young men wear our jerseys. They’re incredible human beings, and they’re very, very focused on actually bringing change to the world around us, and being part of that change.”

General Manager Bill Armstrong and head coach André Tourigny have been building a culture of togetherness, inclusion, and support for over two seasons, and it has shown with the support Dermott has received, both within the organization and outside of it.

Tourigny said that alone is a testament to the brotherhood within the locker room, and he’s proud of what the team has fostered in such a short amount of time.

“I think he showed courage to do what he did, knowing it was not in the rules at the time,” Tourigny said. “How much our players and our leaders supported him -- they were adamant about the fact that they want to support him in his choice. That’s great. That’s the kind of safe environment you want to be in. 
“That’s the kind of environment I want to create for our team, and showing the actions that Travis took, plus the support of his teammates, that’s a big win for us as an organization.”

Dermott’s gesture carries even more meaning considering the Coyotes are celebrating Pride Night on Friday against the Los Angeles Kings, and players will now be free to express themselves through use of Pride Tape, should they be so inclined.

More important than that, though, is the reaction Dermott said he has received from fellow players, fans, and even perfect strangers who have never seen a hockey game before. 

In the end, it all adds up to love and pride within the Coyotes organization, and that’s what Dermott has had in mind from the very beginning.

“This organization has really supported me from day one,” Dermott said. “Talking to our up-top group, they were behind me and really wanting me to understand that there is all that support from our organization. I’ve spent numerous hours the last week or so chatting with them about the game plan that we can take forward, and they’re 100 percent on board, if not even a step ahead of me with what they have planned. 

“It’s really comforting to have your organization really caring about this as well, and not just following your steps.”

Neither Dermott nor the Coyotes are about to stop, either.

“We want to reinforce that celebration and support should not just be on one night, or for one event,” he said. “It should be consistent, and constant, and core to who you are. That’s what we do.”

