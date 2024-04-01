Coyotes Partner with Phoenix Children's for Patient Birthday Celebration

The calendar has officially turned to April, but not before the Arizona Coyotes celebrated all of the March birthdays with the patients at Phoenix Children’s.
Volunteers from the Arizona Coyotes, along with a number of spouses and girlfriends of current Coyotes players, hosted a birthday celebration at the hospital last week, complete with face painting, giant Jenga, a full ball hockey display, slapshot challenge, cornhole, a wheel with prizes, a visit from Howler, and even lunch, which was provided by Portillo's.
Player wives and girlfriends, including Claire Crouse, Mia Carcone, Sadie Scapinello, and Abby Ludwig, also joined in on the celebration with the kids, helping to create special memories for both the patients and their families, all with the hope of providing a little relief from the rigors of a long-term hospital stay.