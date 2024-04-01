Coyotes Partner with Phoenix Children's for Patient Birthday Celebration

Player spouses and girlfriends help spread cheer to hospital patients and their families

By Patrick Brown
@pbrownhockey Arizona Coyotes

The calendar has officially turned to April, but not before the Arizona Coyotes celebrated all of the March birthdays with the patients at Phoenix Children’s.

Volunteers from the Arizona Coyotes, along with a number of spouses and girlfriends of current Coyotes players, hosted a birthday celebration at the hospital last week, complete with face painting, giant Jenga, a full ball hockey display, slapshot challenge, cornhole, a wheel with prizes, a visit from Howler, and even lunch, which was provided by Portillo's.

Player wives and girlfriends, including Claire Crouse, Mia Carcone, Sadie Scapinello, and Abby Ludwig, also joined in on the celebration with the kids, helping to create special memories for both the patients and their families, all with the hope of providing a little relief from the rigors of a long-term hospital stay.

Phoenix Children's March 2024 Birthday Celebrations

PHOENIX, ARIZONA -- MARCH 24, 2024: The Arizona Coyotes help celebrate March birthdays at Phoenix Children's in Phoenix, Ariz. (Photos courtesy Phoenix Children's)

“The community is everything to us,” Crouse, the wife of forward Lawson Crouse, said. “What would we be without community? Every chance we get to be able to fuel that and give back to the community, it honestly makes living away from home such a better experience when you have these connections and ways to be involved.”

Steph Smith, the Child Life Zone Coordinator for Phoenix Children’s, said the monthly celebrations are hosted by a sponsor – in this case the Arizona Coyotes – to help the patients enjoy various activities, including a rendition of ‘Happy Birthday.’ Children who are unable to leave their rooms were still able to participate in the festivities via telepresence robots, which they control remotely from their rooms.

Last Wednesday’s celebration featured a first, in fact, as the party was held on the patio, allowing the kids to play hockey, including those using the robots, which were taped up with sticks courtesy of the Coyotes’ Hockey Development department.

“We try to normalize the hospital experience as much as we can for patients and families,” Smith said. “It’s nice to help them feel that they’re experiencing something that they normally wouldn’t when they’re in their hospital rooms.”

The smiles truly told the story, and Scapinello, girlfriend of Coyotes defenseman Sean Durzi, said her first time volunteering with Phoenix Children’s is an experience she won’t soon forget.

“It’s amazing. It’s so nice seeing these kids and their families out here,” she said. “They’re smiling, they’re so sweet. We’re lucky to have come into a team that has a community like this where we can come and help.

“It’s awesome.”

The Coyotes frequently partner with Phoenix Children’s throughout the calendar year, which includes the enormously-popular Toy Drive, where toys are collected prior to the holiday before being delivered by players and staff. It’s another way the team aims to make life even just a little easier for the patients and their families, especially considering the difficult times they are experiencing.

Nadia Rivera, the Coyotes’ Chief Impact Officer and Executive Director of Foundation and Community Impact, said the team jumps at any opportunity to partner with Phoenix Children’s given its hugely important impact within the Arizona community.

Part of what makes the experiences so memorable is that they don’t just leave an impression with the patients – it’s just as meaningful for the families.

“These families are going through things,” Rivera said. “Every day is just about getting their child better, but who takes care of them? Who takes care of the mom? Who takes care of the dad? The siblings?

“It’s incredible that activations like this, when the parents can come out of the room, and breathe a little, and see new faces, and just forget for a little bit that they’re here for something that’s very difficult.”

PHOENIX, ARIZONA -- MARCH 24, 2024: A patient at Phoenix Children's has their face painted as part of the March birthday celebration on March 24, 2024 in Phoenix, Ariz. (Photo courtesy Phoenix Children's)

Smith agreed.

“We love every time the Arizona Coyotes come to Phoenix Children’s or whenever they do an activation,” she said. “This is a story that they can share with their friends at home once they leave the hospital, because siblings are also invited to enjoy the party. When parents see the patients having a great time, they feel more relaxed. Parents feel more comfortable when they see their kids in a relaxed and fun environment.”

Mia Carcone, wife of Coyotes forward Michael Carcone, said being a parent makes events like last week’s hit home even further.

“At the end of the day, we’re moms, we’re dads, and we’re caregivers, too,” she said. “It’s important to show what we can do outside of the rink and give kids an opportunity to come together in common ground and celebrate everyone’s birthday.”

That spirit of partnership and togetherness is something that’s important for all of the community leaders to remember and participate in, which is also why the team coordinated the provided lunch with the popular restaurant, Portillo’s, as well.

When all the pieces come together, it’s a reminder of just how impactful the sense of community can be.

“Organizations that have such a big presence in the community need to be behind each other,” Rivera said. “We are part of a leadership group. All of these big institutions have to come together to form that network of support for the community.

“That’s what it is, it’s belonging to a group of community business leaders that all collectively feel responsibility for community outcomes, and we have to stand with each other.”

