Coyotes Partner with Phoenix Children's for Patient Birthday Celebration

The smiles truly told the story, and Scapinello, girlfriend of Coyotes defenseman Sean Durzi, said her first time volunteering with Phoenix Children’s is an experience she won’t soon forget.

“It’s amazing. It’s so nice seeing these kids and their families out here,” she said. “They’re smiling, they’re so sweet. We’re lucky to have come into a team that has a community like this where we can come and help.

“It’s awesome.”

The Coyotes frequently partner with Phoenix Children’s throughout the calendar year, which includes the enormously-popular Toy Drive, where toys are collected prior to the holiday before being delivered by players and staff. It’s another way the team aims to make life even just a little easier for the patients and their families, especially considering the difficult times they are experiencing.

Nadia Rivera, the Coyotes’ Chief Impact Officer and Executive Director of Foundation and Community Impact, said the team jumps at any opportunity to partner with Phoenix Children’s given its hugely important impact within the Arizona community.

Part of what makes the experiences so memorable is that they don’t just leave an impression with the patients – it’s just as meaningful for the families.

“These families are going through things,” Rivera said. “Every day is just about getting their child better, but who takes care of them? Who takes care of the mom? Who takes care of the dad? The siblings?

“It’s incredible that activations like this, when the parents can come out of the room, and breathe a little, and see new faces, and just forget for a little bit that they’re here for something that’s very difficult.”