Arizona Coyotes Sign General Manager Bill Armstrong to Multi-Year Contract Extension

Arizona Coyotes Sign General Manager Bill Armstrong to Multi-Year Contract Extension

contract extensions solidify arizona coyotes coaching staff

coyotes launch reading program for 2023 24 schoolyear

michael hrabal eyes future as ncaa debut nears

tourigny excited to ink 3 year extension 2023

bjugstad embracing leadership role in return to arizona

coyotes foundation welcomes two new members

sean durzi aims to bring versatility to arizona coyotes

coyotes street hockey league kicks off third season

alex kerfoot excited to join coyotes culture

julian lutz carrying lessons learned into next season

coyotes volunteer back to school shopping

matt dumba excited for new chapter in arizona

lydia love named to 40 under 40

zucker embracing leadership role in 2023 season

maveric lamoureux aims for success in qmjhl

jack mcbain poised to take next step in 2023 24

Coyotes Drop Preseason Game to Golden Knights on Friday

Lamoureux scores first of preseason; Arizona is back in action on Sunday

By Patrick Brown
@pbrownhockey Arizona Coyotes

Maveric Lamoureux scored and Connor Ingram made 25 saves, but the Arizona Coyotes dropped a 3-1 game to the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Friday.

Nicolas Hague, Brendan Brisson, and William Karlsson scored for Vegas, which won its first preseason game. Logan Thompson made nine saves to earn the win.

Arizona played without its top five scorers from last season following its lengthy trip to Australia to open its exhibition slate, as Clayton Keller, Nick Schmaltz, Matias Maccelli, Lawson Crouse, and Barrett Hayton did not make the trip on Friday.

Lamoureux picked up his first NHL preseason goal, firing the puck past Thompson as a power play expired. The 19-year-old blue liner was drafted 29th overall by the Coyotes at the 2022 NHL Draft, and notched five goals and 14 assists in 14 games as an alternate captain with the QMJHL’s Drummondville Voltigeurs last season.

The Coyotes have three games remaining this preseason, all against the Anaheim Ducks. Their last preseason game will be played in Tucson before kicking off the regular season on Oct. 13 in New Jersey. Sunday’s game against the Ducks is scheduled for 3 pm MST, and will be played in Palm Springs, Cali.