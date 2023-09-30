Coyotes Drop Preseason Game to Golden Knights on Friday

Maveric Lamoureux scored and Connor Ingram made 25 saves, but the Arizona Coyotes dropped a 3-1 game to the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Friday.

Nicolas Hague, Brendan Brisson, and William Karlsson scored for Vegas, which won its first preseason game. Logan Thompson made nine saves to earn the win.

Arizona played without its top five scorers from last season following its lengthy trip to Australia to open its exhibition slate, as Clayton Keller, Nick Schmaltz, Matias Maccelli, Lawson Crouse, and Barrett Hayton did not make the trip on Friday.

Lamoureux picked up his first NHL preseason goal, firing the puck past Thompson as a power play expired. The 19-year-old blue liner was drafted 29th overall by the Coyotes at the 2022 NHL Draft, and notched five goals and 14 assists in 14 games as an alternate captain with the QMJHL’s Drummondville Voltigeurs last season.

The Coyotes have three games remaining this preseason, all against the Anaheim Ducks. Their last preseason game will be played in Tucson before kicking off the regular season on Oct. 13 in New Jersey. Sunday’s game against the Ducks is scheduled for 3 pm MST, and will be played in Palm Springs, Cali.