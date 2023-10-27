News Feed

dermott reflects on impact of using pride tape

Dermott Reflects on Impact, ‘Better Than I Ever Expected’
los howlitos participants learn to ice skate

Arizona Coyotes’ Los Howlitos Program Takes to the Ice 
coyotes kings recap 102423

Coyotes Fall to Kings in Los Angeles on Tuesday
coyotes kings preview 102423

Preview: Coyotes Face Kings in L.A. on Tuesday
yotes notes 2023 24 week 3

Yotes Notes: Mullett Magic Returns & Goalie Tandem Shines
coyotes ducks recap 102123

Coyotes Top Ducks 2-1 in Home Opener on Saturday
coyotes blues recap 101923

Coyotes Conclude Road Trip with 6-2 Win in St. Louis
coyotes blues preview 101923

Preview: Coyotes Wrap up Road Trip in St. Louis on Thursday
coyotes islanders recap 101723

Coyotes Fall to Islanders in New York on Tuesday
coyotes islanders preview 101723

Preview: Coyotes Wrap Up East Coast Swing Against Islanders
coyotes rangers recap 101623

Coyotes Drop Close Game to Rangers in New York on Monday
coyotes rangers preview 101623

Preview: Coyotes Face Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Monday
yotes notes 2023 24 week 2

Yotes Notes: Season-Opening Win & Schmaltz's Career Milestones
logan cooley reflects on nhl debut

Cooley Reflects on NHL Debut, ‘It was Special’
coyotes devils recap 101323

Coyotes Top Devils in Season Opener with 4-3 Shootout Win
coyotes 2023 24 season preview

Coyotes Set to Kick Off 2023-24 Season, ‘Been a Great Offseason for our Team’
travis dermott impresses at 2023 training camp

Dermott Impresses at Camp, ‘He Was Excellent’
carcone ready for 2023 24 season to kick off

Carcone Ready for Regular Season, ‘Going to Take it Head On’

Preview: Coyotes Face Kings at Mullett Arena on Friday

Game marks the second of back-to-back contests between the two teams

ari_wheretowatch
By Patrick Brown
@pbrownhockey Arizona Coyotes

Oct. 27, 2023 | 7:00 pm MST | Mullett Arena, Tempe, Ariz.

WHERE TO WATCH:
• Antenna: 15.2 Phoenix, 9.2 Tucson, 15.2 Cottonwood/Prescott/Flagstaff/Lake Havasu/Kingman
• Streaming: N/A
• Phoenix Cable: Cox 95, Orbitel 200, Mediacom 107 (Pinal County)
• Tucson Cable: Cox 85, Xfinity 1179, Orbitel 208
• Flagstaff: American Cable channel 4
• Sedona: Optimum Cable channel 6
• Prescott: Cable One Prescott channel 61

WHERE TO LISTEN:
• Radio: ESPN 620 AM
• Stream: Arizona Coyotes App, Arizona Sports App

The Arizona Coyotes host the Los Angeles Kings on Friday, marking the second straight meeting between the two teams. L.A. won the first meeting, 6-3 on Tuesday at Crypto.com Arena.

Friday also marks the team’s Pride Night celebration at Mullett Arena. The Coyotes had offered a special ticket package that included a Pride T-shirt, which has since sold out.

Arizona’s power play has excelled early in the season, as the team has converted on 28.57 percent of its opportunities, which ranks seventh in the league. The Coyotes are settling into their routine, and defenseman Sean Durzi said the early-season success is a sign of the team gelling together.

“The more we play with each other, the more we talk about things, whether it’s where guys want the puck, where they’re going to be, or where we can exploit the opposition, that’s where we can build as a unit, continue to get better, and continue to grow,” he said. “There’s an adjustment period coming to a new team, new systems, all that stuff. It’s tough in the beginning. As you go along, as you play with your teammates and talk with each other, it gets a lot easier.”

Though rookie Logan Cooley has yet to score his first NHL goal, he has had a role in the Coyotes’ success on the power play, as all five of his assists this season have come with the man advantage. Those five points have him tied for the lead atop the rookie scoring leaderboard, alongside Boston’s Matthew Poitras and Ottawa’s Ridly Greig, despite playing in one fewer game.

Forwards Clayton Keller and Nick Schmaltz continue to lead the way offensively, each notching seven points through six games this season. Keller has four goals and three assists, while Schmaltz has two goals and five assists. Cooley, Sean Durzi, and Matias Maccelli are next with five, four, and four points, respectively.

Goalie Karel Vejmelka is expected to get the start after stopping 16 of 18 shots in relief of Connor Ingram on Tuesday. The 27-year-old netminder is 2-2-0 with a 1.85 goals-against average and .942 save percentage this season, his third with the club.

Though Arizona ranks 28th in the league with 15 goals scored, its defense has been stout, ranking sixth-best with 15 goals allowed in six games. If the Coyotes win on Friday, it will be its first time improving to 2-0 at home on the season since the 2008-09 season.

“We worked extremely hard,” head coach André Tourigny said of Tuesday’s game. “The effort we displayed there was fantastic, so I’m really proud of the guys for that.”

Arizona and L.A. meet once more time this season, on Nov. 20 at Mullett Arena.

Player to Watch: Keller has registered a goal in each of his last three games, and if he extends it to four, it will mark his first four-goal streak since Feb. 11 – Feb. 23, 2022.

ABOUT THE KINGS
The Kings lead the league in goals-for per game, averaging 4.5 goals over six games this season. Forward Trevor Moore leads the way with five goals over that span, while Kevin Fiala and Anže Kopitar lead in total scoring, with nine and seven points, respectively.

Moore’s five goals have come over his last five games, including a three-point effort against the Winnipeg Jets on Oct. 17. The 28-year-old has 124 points in 269 career games, spent between the Kings and Toronto Maple Leafs.

Six different L.A. players scored in Tuesday’s win, and the Kings turned a 1-0 deficit into a 3-1 lead over a span of about five minutes in the first period. Kopitar and Moore recorded two of those three goals, while veteran Trevor Lewis chipped in the third.

Goalie Pheonix Copley is expected to start tonight after earning the win on Tuesday, where he stopped 24 of the 27 shots he faced. The 31-year-old is 1-0-1 with a 3.86 GAA and .826 SV% in two games this season, and is 2-0-0 in his career against the Coyotes.

“L.A. is really good defensive team, top in the league, and we created our fair share of offense last game,” Tourigny said. “Good opportunities, Grade-A opportunities, and I’m really proud of how we played that.”

L.A. ranks 17th on the power play this season with an 18.52 percent success rate, and also boasts the league’s eighth-best penalty kill, coming in at 86.96 percent. Both the Coyotes and the Kings finished 1-for-4 with the man advantage on Tuesday.

“You look at up-and-down the lineup, down the middle, the back end, they’ve got guys who play the game the right way and know how to defend well,” Durzi said. “We know it’s going to be a challenge, we’ve got to focus on what we do well, bring our game to them, and go from there.”

Kopitar, who just became the Kings’ all-time games-played leader, has more points against the Coyotes than any other active player (93), and ranks eighth all-time against them.

Player to Watch: Forward Blake Lizotte had a goal and an assist on Tuesday, and he has four points over his last four games against the Coyotes. The 25-year-old has two goals and two assists in six total games this season.

Related Content

dermott reflects on impact of using pride tape

Dermott Reflects on Impact, ‘Better Than I Ever Expected’
coyotes kings recap 102423

Coyotes Fall to Kings in Los Angeles on Tuesday