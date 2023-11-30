Preview: Coyotes Host Avalanche on Hockey Fights Cancer Night

Nov. 30, 2023 | 7:00 pm MST | Mullett Arena, Tempe, Ariz.
Fresh off a 3-1 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday, the Arizona Coyotes are set to host the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday in the first of four meetings between the Central Division rivals.
Thursday also marks the Coyotes’ annual Hockey Fights Cancer night, and the Arizona Coyotes Foundation will auction off autographed specialty player jerseys. The auction will open shortly before the game begins and will close midway through the third period of the game. Those interested in placing bids can do so at arizonacoyotes.com/auction.
“I think we all know people who we are close with, and love, I have a lot of thoughts with people close to me who are affected by this disease,” head coach André Tourigny said. “It means more than any other game to me.”
Forward Lawson Crouse is one goal shy of tying the Coyotes’ record for most goals in November, as he has scored all of his team-leading 10 goals this month. The 26-year-old has three goals over his last five games, and has four goals and seven assists in 24 career games against the Avs.