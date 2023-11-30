Preview: Coyotes Host Avalanche on Hockey Fights Cancer Night

“The guys have a different level of urgency and a different understanding of what they have to stay away from,” Tourigny said. “I feel way more comfortable right now knowing our players understand that part.”

The Coyotes will also welcome defenseman Juuso Välimäki back to the lineup, who hasn’t played since suffering an upper-body injury Nov. 14 against the Dallas Stars. Forward Miloš Kelemen will be scratched from the lineup, meaning 11 forwards and seven defensemen will suit up for the Desert Dogs.

Arizona’s penalty kill has also been impressive lately, moving up from 25th on Nov. 8 to its current position of 13th with a success rate of 81.33 percent. The Coyotes have killed off 18 straight power plays over a span of six games, and that number increases to 20 straight kills counting the game against the Dallas Stars on Nov. 14, in which they allowed a power-play goal.

The last time Arizona went six consecutive games without allowing a power-play goal was in 2019-20, when it killed 18 straight penalties over seven games.

Goalie Connor Ingram is expected to make his third consecutive start after allowing just one goal on 65 combined shots over his last two games. He’s 8-3-0 on the season with a 2.49 goals-against average and .924 save percentage, and is 1-0-2 in his career against Colorado.

“You’re not going to go through a game and be perfect, you know you’re going to give up a chance, but you know if you’ve got a goalie who’s playing well, seeing the puck really well, you know you’ve got a good chance that he’s going to come up with a big save back there right now,” forward Travis Boyd said. “Him coming up with a couple huge saves a night really can be the difference in any game.”

Player to Watch: Alex Kerfoot has been huge on the penalty kill for the Coyotes this season, but has also had success against the Avalanche, recording seven points in six games against his former team.

ABOUT COLORADO

The first-place Avalanche are on a roll, having won four straight and seven of their last eight games. Arizona was 1-1-2 against the Avs last season, with the lone win coming on Dec. 27, 2022 at Mullett Arena.

Colorado boasts the league’s third-best offense, and has four players with at least 20 points: Cale Makar (32), Nathan MacKinnon (28), Mikko Rantanen (27), and Valeri Nichuskin (20). Makar’s 26 assists lead the league, while Rantanen’s 12 goals lead the team.