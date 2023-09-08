Coyotes Announce 2023-24 Training Camp Dates

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Friday, September 8, 2023

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced today the schedule for the Coyotes 2023-24 rookies and veterans training camps.

Rookie Camp will begin on Wednesday, Sept. 13 with an on-ice practice scheduled for 2:00 – 3:00 pm at Ice Den Scottsdale. The Coyotes will also skate on Thursday, Sept. 14 from 11:30 am -12:30 pm. The team will travel to Vegas to participate in the 2023 Rookie Faceoff from Friday, Sept. 15 – Monday, Sept. 18. The Coyotes’ Rookie Tournament game schedule is listed below:

Friday, Sept. 15: Colorado Avalanche @ Arizona Coyotes – 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 16: Los Angeles Kings @ Arizona Coyotes – 3:30 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 18: San Jose Sharks @ Arizona Coyotes – 10:00 a.m.

The Coyotes main group for training camp will fly to Melbourne, Australia on Saturday, Sept. 16 with the first on-ice session taking place on Monday, Sept. 18. The team will practice throughout the week and conclude the trip with two games against the Los Angeles Kings at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia on Friday, Sept. 22 and Saturday, Sept. 23.

Prior to leaving Arizona, the Coyotes will host a “Welcome to the Valley – Logan Cooley” event at Ice Den Scottsdale on Tuesday, Sept. 12 from 4:40-6:00 pm. Coyotes President & CEO Xavier A. Gutierrez, GM Bill Armstrong, Head Coach André Tourigny along with Logan Cooley, Jason Zucker, Matt Dumba and Alex Kerfoot will be in attendance and available to media.

The remaining Coyotes players will report to training camp at the Ice Den Scottsdale on Wednesday, Sept. 20 with the first on-ice practice taking place on Thursday, Sept. 21. This group will play in split squad games against the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Arena in St. Louis, MO and at INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, KS on Saturday, Sept. 23 and will play the Dallas Stars at H-E-B Center in Austin, TX on Sunday, Sept. 24.

Gutierrez, Armstrong and Tourigny will be available to media along with select players when the team returns from Australia for their first practice at Ice Den Scottsdale on Thursday, Sept. 28.

The Coyotes will conclude their preseason schedule with games against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, Sept. 29 and against the Anaheim Ducks at Acrisure Arena in Palm Springs, CA on Sunday, Oct. 1 and at Honda Center on Thursday, Oct. 5. The Coyotes will finish the 2023 preseason slate in Tucson, AZ when they face the Ducks on Saturday, October 7 at TCC Arena.

The team’s complete 2023 preseason schedule is below:

Friday, Sept. 22: vs. Los Angeles Kings% - 9:00 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 23: @ St. Louis Blues - 12:00 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 23: vs. St. Louis Blues* - 5:00 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 23: @ Los Angeles Kings% - 9:00 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 24: @ Dallas Stars# - 3:00 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 29: @ Vegas Golden Knights - 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 1: vs. Anaheim Ducks& - 3:00 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 5 @ Anaheim Ducks - 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Anaheim Ducks - 3:00 p.m.

% Game to be played at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia

* Game to be played at INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, KS

# Game to be played at H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, TX

& Game to be played at Acrisure Arena in Palm Springs, California

^ Game to be played at TCC Arena in Tucson, AZ