Arizona Coyotes and Phoenix Children’s to Raise Funds Through ‘Howlidays of Giving’ 

Coyotes to donate $40,000, host toy drive and Deck the Halls for Phoenix Children’s throughout December

Arizona Coyotes
Wednesday, November 29, 2023

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – The Arizona Coyotes, in collaboration with the Arizona Coyotes Foundation, announce the launch of 'Howlidays of Giving,' a festive initiative aimed at raising funds and support for Phoenix Children’s during the December holiday season. The campaign will feature a series of events designed to spread joy and create lasting memories for children at Phoenix Children’s.

The schedule includes the Phoenix Children’s Tree Decorating event on Friday, December 1; Game Day Toy Drives at Mullett Arena on Friday, December 15 and Saturday, 16; and the Arizona Coyotes Players Hospital Visit, including a special Toy Drop Off on Monday, December 18. Fans are encouraged to bring a toy when attending Coyotes games on December 15 and 16. Both games start at 7 p.m.

"We are thrilled to partner with Phoenix Children’s on our 'Howlidays of Giving' initiative," said Arizona Coyotes Chief Impact Officer Nadia Rivera. "This collaboration exemplifies our commitment to making a positive impact in our community and bringing smiles to the faces of children during the holiday season."

The Arizona Coyotes Foundation will donate $40,000 in matching funds to Phoenix Children’s as part of their commitment to the campaign.

"The 'Howlidays of Giving' campaign shows the true spirit of the season by uniting the community in support of Phoenix Children’s," expressed Tim Harrison, Vice President, Corporate Partnerships & Special Events of Phoenix Children’s. "We are grateful for the partnership with the Arizona Coyotes and the Arizona Coyotes Foundation as we work together to make a positive impact on the lives of children and their families."

