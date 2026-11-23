The Vancouver Canucks saw another milestone from Brock Boeser against the league-leading Minnesota Wild. They showed how well they can play when they’re connected, and their victories against the Utah Mammoth and Minnesota Wild were characterized by strong starts that built momentum that snowballed in their favour.

The First Shift

The Vancouver Canucks wrapped up the week with a 2-2 record, highlighted by a pair of wins against the Mammoth and league-leading Wild.

The week also featured another career milestone for Brock Boeser, who continued his impressive offensive stretch.

When the Canucks are connected, they make it difficult for opponents. They’re striving for consistency in their starts and the way they play, particularly in back-to-back games.

Stick Taps and Takeaways

Stick taps for Brock Boeser and Zeev Buium.

Boeser continued to add to his career accomplishments, extending his point streak to 11 games with an assist against the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday. The forward reached the 10-game mark on Saturday against Minnesota before picking up another point the following evening.

Buium also had a memorable weekend that began against his former team. The defenceman scored his first goal this season with a point shot against the Wild on Saturday, helping the Canucks to a 4-3 overtime win. He followed that up with another goal against the Blackhawks on Sunday.

The takeaway: With the Canucks establishing their game early, they give themselves a chance to dictate the pace and the momentum. Their wins against Utah and Minnesota were good examples of what the group can accomplish when everyone is executing, playing with pace, and supporting one another. The challenge is now carrying that approach from game to game, regardless of the opponent or the circumstance.

In the Spotlight

Coming off a week where Brock Boeser reached 500 career points, he reached another career milestone this week against the Wild on Saturday night.

Boeser set a new career-high 11-game point streak, compiling 16 points (4-12-16) through that stretch. The 29-year-old forward also had three assists against the Wild, assisting on every Vancouver goal in regulation. It was the seventh time in Boeser’s career he’s had three assists in one game.

His recent production is a reflection of the details of his game, from winning puck battles to making plays at the right time.

“He’s doing things the right way, he’s coming up with puck battles, he’s finding open sticks, and he’s delivering pucks when the opportunity is there,” Head Coach Manny Malhotra said of Boeser. “The reason he’s contributing so much offensively is he’s playing the game that we need him to play and leading by example.”