CANUCKS TO HONOUR THOSE IMPACTED BY CANCER DURING HOCKEY FIGHTS CANCER NIGHT ON NOVEMBER 22

Vancouver, B.C. – The Vancouver Canucks will host Hockey Fights Cancer Night, presented by WELL Longevity, on Sunday, November 22, when the team takes on the Chicago Blackhawks at 6:00pm at Rogers Arena. The annual initiative recognizes individuals and families affected by cancer, celebrates their strength, and raises awareness to support continued research and progress in cancer care.

“We are proud to host Hockey Fights Cancer Night at Rogers Arena,” said Michael Doyle, President, Canucks Sports & Entertainment. “It is an opportunity to recognize the many personal journeys within our community and show our support for those who have faced cancer, those who continue to navigate their cancer journey, and the families and loved ones who stand beside them. We hope everyone who joins us feels the support of the Canucks family and knows they are not alone.”

Hockey Fights Cancer: What to Expect at Rogers Arena:

“I Fight For” Signs : Every fan will find an “I Fight For” card at their seat, giving them the chance to participate in a pre-game ceremony.

: Every fan will find an “I Fight For” card at their seat, giving them the chance to participate in a pre-game ceremony. National Anthems: Shawn Hook will open the night with performances of “The Star-Spangled Banner” and “O Canada.” The acclaimed singer is a tonsil and throat cancer survivor whose experience with the disease affected his ability to sing, making his return to music a meaningful part of his journey.

Shawn Hook will open the night with performances of “The Star-Spangled Banner” and “O Canada.” The acclaimed singer is a tonsil and throat cancer survivor whose experience with the disease affected his ability to sing, making his return to music a meaningful part of his journey. Ceremonial Puck Drop and Bell-Ringing Ceremony: Eamonn, a minor hockey player from Victoria who was diagnosed with high-risk acute lymphoblastic leukemia, will participate in a ceremonial puck drop and bell-ringing ceremony to celebrate completing his cancer treatment in August. Since then, he has returned to the ice for power skating. Eamonn has also raised $11,000 for BC Children’s Hospital and written and illustrated a joke book to raise additional funds for oncology research. Eamonn’s book, Laughter Is the Best Medicine, will be available for purchase at Sections 101-103 and is also available for pre-order HERE.

Eamonn, a minor hockey player from Victoria who was diagnosed with high-risk acute lymphoblastic leukemia, will participate in a ceremonial puck drop and bell-ringing ceremony to celebrate completing his cancer treatment in August. Since then, he has returned to the ice for power skating. Eamonn has also raised $11,000 for BC Children’s Hospital and written and illustrated a joke book to raise additional funds for oncology research. Supporting Local Cancer Organizations: Hockey Fights Cancer Night will help raise awareness for BC Cancer, the Canadian Cancer Society, Melanoma Canada and Prostate Cancer Foundation Canada. Fans can learn more about these organizations at the information area between Sections 101 and 103.

Hockey Fights Cancer Night will help raise awareness for BC Cancer, the Canadian Cancer Society, Melanoma Canada and Prostate Cancer Foundation Canada. Fans can learn more about these organizations at the information area between Sections 101 and 103. Mystery Puck Wall: Stop by the Community Corner in Section 101 to purchase a mystery puck signed by a Canucks player. All proceeds will go towards cancer research through the V Foundation.

The Canucks for Kids Fund will also donate $20,000 to the V Foundation in support of its ongoing efforts to fund cancer research in B.C.

Interested in becoming a season ticket member? Visit ticket.canucks.com/membership for the latest information on Season Ticket Memberships.

About Hockey Fights Cancer:

For the past 28 years the National Hockey League and the National Hockey League Players' Association have united players, teams, coaches, broadcasters, caregivers, doctors, nurses, patients, survivors, and fans behind the powerful Hockey Fights Cancer initiative at the national level through the NHL and NHLPA, and hyper-local level across the 32 NHL teams. Each season, every team hosts their own Hockey Fights Cancer night, and celebrates their hockey/cancer community locally, typically in November - Hockey Fights Cancer month. This remarkable initiative has raised over $32 million since its inception and been at the forefront of raising awareness and supporting those affected by cancer, touching the lives of millions. For more information about Hockey Fights Cancer, please visit www.HockeyFightsCancer.com.

About the V Foundation

Founded in 1993 by ESPN and the late Jim Valvano, legendary North Carolina State University basketball coach and ESPN commentator, the V Foundation has funded over $353 million in game-changing cancer research grants in North America through a competitive process strictly supervised by a world-class Scientific Advisory Committee.