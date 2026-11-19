The Vancouver Canucks have picked up two wins to start this three-game road trip and look to end it on a high with a Thursday night battle against the Seattle Kraken.

Brock Boeser has had a tremendous start to this road trip. The 29-year-old has five points (1g-4a) in his last two games and is up to a point-per-game pace (8g-15a-23p in 23gp) with that offensive outburst.

Thursday's game wraps up the Canucks' road trip and leads into a busy weekend of action with the team on home ice both Saturday and Sunday night.

Quick Hits on the Competition

The Kraken come into Thursday’s game with a 9-8-1 record and have played the fewest games (18) of any NHL team this season.

They are currently on a three-game losing streak, including back-to-back 4-1 and 5-1 losses to the Carolina Hurricanes in Finland.

Former Canucks Jared McCann and Curtis Douglas are on the Kraken's injury reserve. Jacob Melanson missed Saturday’s game but was listed as a game-time decision.

The Kraken have the league’s worst penalty kill, killing off 62.7% of their penalties this season.

Nine different players have a power play goal for the Kraken this season.

20-year-old Berkly Catton leads the team with 14 points. He had 10 points in eight games before two tough losses in Finland.

Frederick Gaudreau leads the team with eight goals.

Bobby McMann leads the team in hits with 36 and shots on net with 46.

Brandon Montour leads the Kraken in ice time with 24:06 per game.

The Story: Locked-In Lekki

The next time he takes the ice, Jonathan Lekkerimäki will play in his 24th game of the season. That will match his career-high from the 2024-25 season, and he has already tripled his point total from that season.

The 22-year-old sniper has found more consistency in his game at even-strength and has become an important piece of the first power play unit. He is averaging 11.5 scoring chances per 60 minutes of power play time.

Lekkerimäki has 18 points (7g-11a) through 23 games, tying Connor Bedard for the 10th most points from a U23 player in the league.

He has also seen his ice time rise and is averaging 16:30 per game over his last 10.

Canucks' Top Performers over the Last Five Games

Brock Boeser: 2g-6a-8p

Elias Pettersson: 2g-3a-5p

Jonathan Lekkerimäki: 1g-3a-4p

Filip Chytil: 3g-0a-3p

Linus Karlsson: 2g-0a-2p

When and Where to Watch

Thursday’s game starts at 7:40 p.m. PCT, and you can watch on Sportsnet or listen to Brendan Batchelor’s radio call on KiSS West Coast.