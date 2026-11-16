Canucks Play Second Game of Back-to-Back on Monday Night in Utah

The Vancouver Canucks packed up quickly in Vegas and headed to Utah to prepare for their Monday night matchup against the Mammoth.

Sunday was a strong game for the Canucks, who picked up a 6-3 win over the Vegas Golden Knights. Filip Chytil scored two goals in the win, including his first career shorthanded goal. Linus Karlsson also scored a pair on Sunday, including one on an empty-net goal to ice the game.

Elias Pettersson had a goal and an assist on Sunday, putting him over a point-per-game through 22 games this season. He has six goals and 17 assists for 23 points.

Quick Hits on the Competition

Utah comes into Monday's game with a 10-8-3 record but are on a five-game losing streak.

The Mammoth have four players averaging over a point per game this season. Clayton Keller leads the way with 27 points in 21 games.

Of those four players, only Mikhail Sergachev and Clayton Keller played in Utah's most recent game on Saturday night. Logan Cooley and Nick Schmaltz are listed as day-to-day.

Dylan Guenther is also injured; he was placed on injury reserve earlier in the week.

Karel Vejmelka has started two-thirds of their games this season, holds a 6-6-2 record, and has two shutouts.

The Mammoth have played in many high-scoring games this season and rank 10th in the league for goals scored and goals allowed.

They have the league's second-best power play and are scoring on 34.7% of their opportunities.

The Story: It Feels Good to Win

Sunday's win was a big boost to team morale.

"It's really good to hear the win song in the room," said Head Coach Manny Malhotra.

"We've talked about it over and over. We felt that we've put forth good efforts in games and perhaps have deserved better. So, to pull out a 60-minute effort and be rewarded with a win is a good feeling."

Chytil liked how the group showed up in all three periods on Sunday and added that it was fun to protect a lead instead of chasing one.

"Vegas is never easy to beat and in their home rink. We worked hard all game, and yeah, we got those two points," said Chytil.

"It was fun. This game, it was a lot of hard work, and this is only [the] start, and we still have a lot of games ahead of us. We play tomorrow, another game, so let's enjoy it until midnight, and we've got to focus on tomorrow."

Canucks' Top Performers over the Last Five Games

Brock Boeser: 2g-4a-6p

Elias Pettersson: 2g-3a-5p

Jonathan Lekkerimäki: 1g-2a-3p

Filip Chytil: 2g-0a-2p

Linus Karlsson: 2g-0a-2p

When and Where to Watch

Monday’s game starts at 7:30 p.m. PCT, and you can watch on Sportsnet or listen to Brendan Batchelor’s radio call on KiSS West Coast.