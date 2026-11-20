Daniel and Henrik Sedin join the show to reflect on their first six months as co-presidents. They discuss learning the business and behind-the-scenes aspects of the organization, the changes they’ve seen in the team this season, and building consistency on the ice.

The Sedins have liked how the coaches and players are working together on a daily basis and the Canucks’ leadership team sets the tone coming to the rink every day.

“There's a lot of players, individuals, that have shown progress from where they were last year, and that's obviously very encouraging. We know we have to get better each and every day, and moving forward each and every season, there's no question, and that's on us and management to put the best team on the ice that we possibly can, and then they need to improve as well, and that's going to take time,” Henrik said.

They’ve seen the team culture shift to a more tight-knit group, and everyone taking accountability for a tough start to the season. The Sedin-era in Canucks history was known as one where everyone pushed each other to their limits in practice.

Daniel talked about the next step for today’s Canucks team to becoming a great team is challenging each other in practice because it makes everyone better. From experience, he said the best way to find consistency is to play a simple game.

“A good friend of ours said ‘There's only one way to play, and that's the right way,’” Daniel laughed.

“We're not looking for players to do something extra, we just need them to do the right things and that is extra hard as a young player to find. It takes time, but it's also hard as a team to find. I think the best teams in this league they have that, they don't do anything spectacular, but they do the right things.”

The Sedins discuss the importance of a strong development pipeline through the rebuild and how being part of development staff has helped them in their current roles.

“We've been players, we've been part of the management for a year, stepped back as development coaches, so we've been closer to the teams. [We’ve] spent a lot of time out in Abbotsford, so we've seen a lot of different aspects of this organization so you kind of understand this new generation a little bit more; the players coming in, what they need and what they want, and also understand the organization, the big picture [and] what you have to have to become successful, so I think it’s helped us tremendously,” Henrik said.

The Sedins and Faber also play Your Core Four, drafting their top four months to be in Vancouver.

Daniel’s picks: April, December, March, and November

Henrik's picks: May, June, August, and October

Faber’s picks: September, July, January, and February

Get your votes in on X for the list of best months in Van City and listen to this and much more on the latest episode of the Canucks Insider Podcast.