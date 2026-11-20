Who said the sophomore slump was real?

Vancouver Canucks draft pick Wilson Björck has become one of the most important forwards on the 12th-ranked Colorado College Tigers and is trying to develop into a much more complete player in his second year of NCAA hockey.

Björck currently leads the Tigers with 10 points this season and ranks second among forwards in ice time, averaging 18:03 per game. The 20-year-old has earned the trust of his coaching staff and is killing penalties, playing on the power play and in the top-six for Colorado this season.

"This season has been great," said Björck. "It's always nice to have that trust from the coach, and it's easier to get the tempo. You get a few shifts, and then you are in it. You have more time to do good stuff with the puck, and I'm a player who takes every shift like it's my last."

In the summer, his coach approached him and told him to be ready to kill penalties this season. It was something new for Björck, and he didn't realize how much he would enjoy the shorthanded ice time until he started blocking shots and getting his team fired up from high-effort shifts while down a man.

"I love the gritty part of it. It's nice when you block a shot, and you come to the bench, and everyone is hyping you up," said Björck.

"The first feeling I had after the first game against UMass. I blocked a shot, and I came to the bench, and I was like, 'Wow, this is exactly why I play this sport.' You get to feel pain. You feel the air in your lungs is gone after a hard shift, and after the game, you're sore. I just love it. I love this game."

Björck has seen this Tigers team evolve over the summer and believes that there are so many leaders in the room. He wants to earn respect through his effort on every shift and believes he is playing a much more well-rounded game this season.

His first year in the NCAA brought new experiences, and even doing school in English was something he had to adjust to. Now, he is embracing student life and has found a good routine. Because Colorado College has a relatively small campus, Björck has started making friends with other athletes and is having a ton of fun as a student-athlete.

Björck is also taking a different approach to his physical development. The college game is much heavier than his time in the Swedish junior circuit, and he has worked with his strength and conditioning coach to become more explosive and focus on hockey workouts instead of just lifting heavy weights and trying to bulk up as much as possible.

"I'm stronger and weigh a little bit more this year. I feel like I'm stronger on the puck. It's harder to knock me off the puck," he said. "I'm also seeing the game play out a little slower this year, but at the same time, I see it faster, but it feels slower, if that makes sense. It feels like things are just clicking better this year."

The area that he wants to improve is his goalscoring. Björck only has one goal this season after scoring five in his first year. His recent focus with the coaches has been on his shot and working hard to get into spots on the ice where he can get more high-danger chances.