In his 11th NHL season, Boeser has played in 651 games and has put up 502 points. He’s been hot as of late, on a seven-game point streak and has posted 16 points (6-10-16) in his last 15 games.

Zeev Buium talked about how much Boeser means to the group and is a teammate they can lean on and look to for leadership.

“Brock, he’s awesome. Pretty crazy to put up 500 points in this league, not many guys are able to play even 500 games so to put up 500 points is a huge accomplishment. It just speaks to who he is as a person, as a player obviously, and someone we all love being around,” Buium said.

From the Room

After Sunday night’s win, Filip Chytil said the group stuck to the game plan and seeing that they were able to respond when the game was close gives them confidence. Now, it’s about carrying that momentum forward and finding ways to win.

“We finally played a second period how we should, and that was a key for us. Big win, big two points, big game from [our] goalie as always, and we always say we can enjoy until midnight and we play tomorrow again, so we need another big performance.”

Behind the Bench

Head Coach Manny Malhotra liked how the group played even-keel and executed consistently for 60 minutes. The group often talks about sticking to the process, playing simple, and striving for intensity throughout the game.

“It was a much more consistent effort throughout the course of the game. Obviously, a much better second period. We were able to maintain that same level of pressure, we got one on the PK, which was great, and even right through to the end of the game, just the resiliency to stay the course even when they made it 4-3, to bounce back and get another goal was huge at that moment,” Malhotra said.

"We've talked about it over and over. We felt that we've put forth good efforts in games and perhaps have deserved better. So, to pull out a 60-minute effort and be rewarded with a win is a good feeling."

The Work Continues

Playing their best of the season against Vegas is something they can build on and there’s plenty of opportunity this week to keep the momentum going.

The Canucks have four games in the next week, two on the road and two at home with a couple days of practice on the docket.

The Next Wave

With Nikita Tolopilo’s call-up on Sunday, Ty Young was called to action in the Abbotsford Canucks' tilt against the Coachella Valley Firebirds. Young stopped 30 of 31 shots he faced in a 2-1 shootout loss.

Peterborough Petes forward Adam Novotný had two goals and two assists for four points through three games and had a season-high 10 shots on Sunday night. He now has 13 goals and 14 assists for 27 points in 20 games.