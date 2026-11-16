Game Notes: Canucks at Mammoth

CDC - Gameday -_NOV.16 UTA
By Canucks Communications
Vancouver Canucks

CANUCKS AT MAMMOTH

TV: Sportsnet+, Utah16, Mammoth+

Radio: KiSS West Coast

MATCH-UP INFO

  • Tonight marks the first of three meetings between the Canucks and Mammoth: Nov. 16 (road), Dec. 21 (home), and Jan 2 (road).      
  • Vancouver is 0-5-1 all-time against Utah, including a 0-2-1 record on the road.
  • The Canucks are 0-5-0 in their last five games against the Mammoth.
  • Marco Rossi leads active Canucks skaters in scoring against Utah with four points (2-2-4) in six career games.  
  • In six career games against the Mammoth, Jake DeBrusk has three points (2-1-3).
  • Linus Karlsson has two points (2-0-2) in three career games against Utah.
  • In five career games against the Mammoth, Filip Hronek has two points (0-2-2).
  • Kevin Lankinen is 0-3-0 with a 3.71 goals-against average and an .810 save percentage in three career games against Utah.
  • Leevi Meriläinen has appeared in three career games against the Mammoth, going 2-1-0 with a 2.03 goals-against and a .931 save percentage.     
  • Nikita Tolopilo has a 0-1-0 record with a 6.17 goals-against average and a .750 save percentage in one career game against Utah.   

QUICK NUMBERS

  • Elias Pettersson ranks tied for first amongst all forwards in blocked shots (27).
  • D Elias Pettersson ranks ninth amongst all defencemen in hits (46).

LAST MEETING – APR. 4/26: VAN 4 vs UTA 7

Linus Karlsson opened the scoring 2:28 into the first period…Pierre-Olivier Joseph and Liam Öhgren had the assists…Kailer Yamomoto tied the game with 6:26 left in the first…Clayton Keller gave Utah the lead with 1:30 left in the opening frame…Karlsson tied the game 2:05 into the second…Victor Mancini and Teddy Blueger had the helpers…Keller scored his second of the night 4:59 later…Dylan Guenther doubled the Mammoth’s lead just before the 12-minute mark of the second…Jake DeBrusk scored a power play goal to cut the deficit to one 20 seconds into the third…Filip Hronek had the lone helper…Lawson Crouse re-established Utah’s two goal lead 1:12 later…Marco Rossi made it a one goal game at the 4:40 mark of the third…Hronek and Brock Boeser had the assists…Liam O’Brien added one for Utah with 8:15 left in the third…Keller scored an empty-netter with 53 seconds left in regulation…Hronek, DeBrusk, and Karlsson had three shots each…Aatu Räty had seven hits…Hronek and Elias Pettersson blocked two shots apiece…Nikita Tolopilo made 17 saves.

2026.27 TEAM RANKS

 

VAN

UTA

Goals For/Game

2.86 (22nd)

3.38 (10th)

Goals Against/Game

4.45 (32nd)

3.48 (24th)

Power Play %

20.3 (21st)

34.7 (2nd)

Penalty Kill %

62.0 (32nd)

70.4 (t-27th)

Penalty Min./Game

10:54 (t-22nd)

11:22 (27th)

LAST GAME PLAYED – NOV. 15/26: VAN 6 at VGK 3

Elias Pettersson opened the scoring 5:20 into the first period on the power play…Jonathan Lekkerimäki and Brock Boeser had the assists…Linus Karlsson doubled the lead 4:29 later…Liam Öhgren and Tom Willander were awarded the assists…Victor Olofsson got Vegas on the board with 6:30 left in the first…Filip Chytil re-established the two-goal lead with 2:24 left in the opening frame…Boeser and Filip Hronke had the helpers…Chytil scored his second of the night shorthanded 2:14 into the second…Jamie Oleksiak had the lone helper…Braeden Bowman brought the Golden Knights within two with 8:03 left in the middle frame…Mark Stone made it a one-goal game 1:24 into the third…Drew O’Connor responded 24 seconds later…Brendan Gallagher and Max Sasson had the assists…Karlsson scored into an empty net with 2:11 left in the final frame…Pettersson had the only assist…Karlsson had seven shots…O’Connor, Paul Cotter, Lekkerimäki, and Öhgren…Oleksiak, Willander, and D Elias Pettersson each blocked two shots…Leevi Meriläinen made 34 saves. 

LAST 5 – vs UTAH

  • Apr. 4/26: VAN 4 vs UTA 7
  • Feb. 2/26: VAN 2 at UTA 6
  • Dec. 5/25: VAN 1 vs UTA 4
  • Mar. 16/25: VAN 1 vs UTA 3
  • Feb. 23/25: VAN 1 at UTA 2

ON THIS DATE

  • The Canucks have played 27 times on November 16 in the franchise’s history, going 14-8-3-2.  
    • This includes a 2-4-1-1 record on the road.
    • Tonight will be the Canucks first-ever game against Utah on November 16.

POWER PETEY

  • Opening the scoring on the power play on Nov. 15/26 at VGK, Elias Pettersson tied Stan Smyl (181) for the seventh-most power play points in franchise history.
    • Pettersson’s goal also tied Bo Hovat for the ninth-most power play goals in franchise history (67).
  • Doubling the Canucks lead on Oct. 17/26 at TBL via a power play goal, Elias Pettersson tied Greg Adams for 10th on the Canucks all-time power play goals list (65).
    • Pettersson passed Greg Adams on Oct. 22/26 vs DET.
  • Via his power play goal on Oct. 1726 at TBL, Elias Pettersson tied Alex Edler for the eighth-most power play points in franchise history (177).
    • Pettersson passed Alex Edler on Oct. 22/26 vs DET.

MOVIN’ ON UP

  • With an assist on Elias Pettersson’s first period goal on Nov. 15/26 at VGK, Brock Boeser passed Andre Boudrias for the 12th-most assists in franchise history (268).
  • Recording an assist on Liam Öhgren’s second period goal on Oct. 29/236 at SJS, Filip Hronek tied Dan Hamhuis for 15th on the Canucks all-time defencemen scoring list (142).
  • Recording the primary assist on Max Sasson’s third period goal on Oct. 25/26, Filip Hronek passed Tyler Myers for 17th on the Canucks all-time points list by a defenceman (139).
  • Assisting on Elias Pettersson’s first period goal on Oct. 22/26 vs DET, Filip Hronek passed Dan Hamhuis for sole possession of 14th on the Canucks all-time assists list by a defenceman (120).
  • With an assist on Oct. 3/26 vs CGY, Elias Pettersson passed Alex Edler for eighth on the franchise’s all-time assist list (311).

BROCKSTAR

  • Recording two assists on Nov. 15/26 at VGK, Brock Boeser tied Jyrki Lumme for the 18th-most multi-assist games in franchise history (38).
  • Registering a goal and two assists on Oct. 27/26 at ANA, Brock Boeser passed Don Lever for the 13th most games recording at least one goal and one assist in franchise history (57).
    • This was also Boeser’s 31st career three-point game, passing Patrik Sundstrom for the 13th most three-point games in franchise history.
  • Bringing Vancouver within two on Oct. 25/26 vs MIN, Brock Boeser tied Tony Tanti (147) for the eighth-most even-strength goals in franchise history.
    • Passed on Oct. 27/26 at ANA.
  • With an assist on Elias Pettersson’s power play goal on Oct. 17/26 at TBL, Brock Boeser tied Brendan Morrison for 15th on the Canucks all-time power play assist list (90). 
    • Passed on Oct. 20/26 vs CAR.

MR. 500

  • Registering an assist on Elias Pettersson’s first period goal on Nov. 13/26 vs NYR, Brock Boeser recorded the 500th point of his career (233-267-500), becoming the eighth player in franchise history to reach the mark.
    • Boeser’s 233 goals are the second-most in franchise history at the time of hitting 500 points, only behind Markus Nasliund (238).
    • Hitting the 500-point mark in his 650th career game, Boeser did so in the sixth-fewest games in Canucks history.

CZECH OUT FIL

  • Assisting on Brock Boeser’s third period goal on Nov. 7/26 at EDM, Filip Hronek registered his 300th career point, becoming the ninth Czech defenceman in NHL history reach the 300-point mark.
    • Hronek is also the only active Czech defenceman with 300 career points.
  • With his first of two assists on Oct. 1/26 vs EDM, Filip Hronek passed Michal Rozsival for the eighth-most assists by a Czech-born defenceman in NHL history (240).
  • Recording two points (0-2-2) on Oct. 1/26 vs EDM, Filip Hronek tied Jaroslav Spacek (58) for the fifth-most multipoint games by a Czech defenceman in NHL history.
  • Notching two assists on Oct. 1/26 vs EDM, Filip Hronek tied Marek Zidlicky for the fourth-most multi-assist games by a Czech defenceman in NHL history (45).

JAKE THE SNAKE

  • Scoring his 34th power play goal since joining the Canucks prior to the 2024.25 season on Nov. 3/26 vs ANA, Jake DeBrusk tied Pavel Dorofeyev for the third-most power play goals in the NHL in that timeframe (fifth as of Nov. 15/26).

FIL-LING UP THE SCORESHEET

  • Assisting on Brock Boeser’s first period goal on Oct. 31/26 vs TOR, Filip Hronek reached the 250-assist mark for his career. He is the 10th player from the 2016 draft class to hit the mark, and the fourth defenceman.
  • Assisting on Paul Cotter’s goal on Oct. 4/26 vs VGK, Filip Hronek tied Doug Halward (118) for 15th on the Canucks all-time assist list by a defenceman.

LEKKER-MÄGIC

  • Scoring two goals in 49 seconds to tie the game on Oct. 27/26 at ANA, Jonathan Lekkerimäki scored the fastest two goals by a single Canucks player since Pius Suter (23 seconds) on Apr. 8/25 at DAL.
    • This was Lekkerimäki’s first career multi-goal game, and first career three-point game (2-1-3).

MULTI-POINT PETEY

  • Recording two assists in the third period on Oct. 27/26 at ANA, Elias Pettersson recorded his 21st career multi-assist period, tying Brendan Morrison for the 10th most in franchise history.
  • With two assists on Oct. 27/26 at ANA, Elias Pettersson passed Trevor Linden and Andre Boudrias for the seventh-most multi-assist games in franchise history (69).

NEVER SAY NEVER

  • Despite trailing by three goals in the third period on Oct. 27/26 at ANA, the Canucks mounted a third period comeback and won the game in overtime, becoming the first team this season to record a three goal, third period comeback.
    • This was the sixth three goal, third period comeback in franchise history, and first since Apr. 8/25 at DAL (6-5 OTW).

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

  • Nikita Tolopilo recalled from Abbotsford, Nov. 15
  • Jacob Quillan reassigned to Abbotsford, Nov. 14
  • Filip Chytil activated from Injured Reserve, Nov. 13
  • Guillaume Brisebois placed on Injured Reserve retroactive to Nov. 9, Nov. 13
  • Ilya Safonov placed on unconditional waivers for the purpose of contract termination, Nov. 11
  • Akil Thomas assigned to Abbotsford, Nov. 11
  • Cameron Crotty claimed off waivers from Minnesota, Nov. 10
  • Akil Thomas placed on waivers, Nov. 10
  • Victor Mancini assigned to Abbotsford, Nov. 10
  • Gabe Chiarot assigned to Kitchener (OHL) from Abbotsford, Nov. 9
  • Brandon Buhr assigned to Abbotsford from Kalamazoo, Nov. 7
  • Jacob Quillan recalled from Abbotsford, Oct. 30
  • Filip Chytil placed on Injured Reserve, Oct. 30
  • Jack Thompson activated from Injured Non-Roster and assigned to Abbotsford, Oct. 26
  • Jack Thompson placed on waivers, Oct. 25

THE LAST TIME…

  • The Canucks won when leading after 1P: Nov. 15/26 at VGK
  • The Canucks lost when leading after 1P: Oct. 29/26 at SJS
  • The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 1P: Oct. 15/26 at FLA
  • The Canucks won when leading after 2P: Nov. 15/26 at VGK
  • The Canucks lost when leading after 2P: Oct. 29/26 at SJS
  • The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 2P: Oct. 15/26 at FLA
  • The Canucks won when trailing after 1P: Oct. 27/26 at ANA
  • The Canucks lost when trailing after 1P: Nov. 9/26 vs PHI
  • The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 1P: Jan. 3/26 vs BOS
  • The Canucks won when trailing after 2P: Oct. 27/26 at ANA
  • The Canucks lost when trailing after 2P: Nov. 13/26 vs NYR
  • The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 2P: Jan. 2/26 vs SEA
  • The Canucks won when tied after 1P: Sept. 29/26 at EDM
  • The Canucks lost when tied after 1P: Nov. 13/26 vs NYR
  • The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 1P: Feb. 25/26 vs WPG
  • The Canucks won when tied after 2P: Sept. 29/26 at EDM
  • The Canucks lost when tied after 2P: Nov. 7/26 at EDM
  • The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 2P: Mar. 7/26 at WPG

2026.27 SEASON HIGHS AND LOWS

  • Most Goals Scored, Game: 7, Oct. 1/26 vs EDM
  • Most Goals Scored, Period: 4, 3x, Latest Oct. 27/26 at ANA, 3rd period
  • Most Goals Allowed, Game: 9, Oct. 1/26 vs EDM
  • Most Goals Allowed, Period: 4, 2x, Latest Nov. 13/26 vs NYR, 2nd period
  • Fewest Goals Scored, Game: 1, 2x, Latest Nov. 13/26 vs NYR
  • Fewest Goals Allowed, Game: 1, Oct. 3/26 vs CGY
  • Most PPG Scored, Game: 2, Nov. 3/26 vs ANA
  • Most PPG Allowed, Game: 3, 3x, Latest Nov. 3/26 vs ANA
  • Most SHG Scored, Game: 1, 3x, Latest Nov.15/26 at VGK
  • Most SHG Allowed, Game: 2, Oct. 1/26 vs EDM
  • Most Shots, Game: 33, Oct. 27/26 at ANA
  • Most Shots, Period: 13, 4x, Latest Nov. 13/26 vs NYR, 3rd period
  • Most Shots, OT: 4, Oct. 27/26 at ANA
  • Fewest Shots, Game: 13, Oct. 22/26 vs DET
  • Fewest Shots, Period: 0, Oct. 22/26 vs DET, 2nd period
  • Fewest Shots, OT: 0, Oct. 15/26 at FLA
  • Most Shots Allowed, Game: 44, Oct. 20/26 vs CAR
  • Most Shots Allowed, Period: 19, Oct. 13/26 at NYI, 3rd period
  • Most Shots Allowed, OT: 2, Oct. 15/26 at FLA
  • Fewest Shots Allowed, Game: 17, Nov. 9/26 vs PHI
  • Fewest Shots Allowed, Period: 2, 2x, Latest Nov. 9/26, 3rd period
  • Fewest Shots Allowed, OT: 0, 2x, Latest Oct. 27/26 at ANA
  • Most Hits, Game: 33, 2x, Latest Oct. 13/26 at NYI
  • Fewest Hits, Game: 13, Sept. 29/26 at EDM
  • Most Blocked Shots, Game: 21, 2x, Latest Oct. 3/26 vs CGY
  • Fewest Blocked Shots, Game: 7, Oct. 8/26 at CAR
  • Largest Margin of Victory: 3 goals, 2x, Latest Nov. 15/26 at VGK
  • Largest Margin of Defeat: 5 goals, Oct. 8/26 at CAR
  • Longest Win Streak: n/a
  • Longest Point Streak: n/a
  • Longest Winless Streak: 10 games, Oct 4-25/26 (0-9-1)
  • Longest Pointless Streak: 7 games, Oct 29 - Nov. 13/26 (0-7-0)

VANCOUVER 2026.27 RECORD WHEN…

  • Score 4+ Goals: 4-2-0
  • Score 3 Goals or Less: 0-15-1
  • Allow 4+ Goals: 2-13-0
  • Allow 3 Goals or Less: 2-4-1
  • Scoring First: 2-5-1
  • Allowing First Goal: 2-12-0
  • On 0 Days Rest: 0-2-0
  • On 1 Day Rest: 3-10-1
  • On 2 Days Rest: 0-3-0
  • On 3+ Days Rest: 1-2-0
  • Score a PPG: 3-10-0
  • Give up a PPG: 4-14-0
  • 25 or More Shots on Goal: 3-5-0
  • Less than 25 shots: 1-12-1

THREE STARS – NOVEMBER

  • Chytil (3 pts)
  • DeBrusk (2 pts)
  • Boeser (2 pts)
  • Lekkerimäki (1 pts)
  • Karlsson (1 pts)

SEPTEMBER/OCTOBER WINNER – Pettersson (4 pts)

\3 points are awarded for a First Star selection, 2 points for a Second Star selection, 1 point for a Third Star selection*

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

  • Thursday, November 19: Vancouver at Seattle, 7:40pm PCT
  • Saturday, November 21: Vancouver vs Minnesota, 8:00pm PCT
  • Sunday, November 22: Vancouver vs Chicago, 6:00pm PCT
  • Wednesday, November 25: Vancouver at Detroit, 5:30pm PCT
  • Friday, November 27: Vancouver at Philadelphia, 1:00pm PCT

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