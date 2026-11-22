The Vancouver Canucks are back in action Sunday evening for their second game of a back-to-back at Rogers Arena, facing the Chicago Blackhawks at 6:00 p.m. PCT.

Sunday’s game is Hockey Fights Cancer night, and every seat will have an ‘I Fight For’ card; there will be a ceremonial puck drop and bell-ringing ceremony, and a mystery puck wall where you can buy a puck signed by a random a Canucks player for $50, with donations going to the V Foundation.

As mentioned earlier, Sunday's game is the second in a back-to-back, and Saturday night's game at Rogers Arena was electric. The Canucks went back and forth with the Minnesota Wild, who are one of the best teams in the league, ultimately coming out on top in a shootout.

Marco Rossi had a pair of goals, Jake DeBrusk had the winning goal in the shootout, and Leevi Meriläinen was a perfect three-for-three in the shootout to give the Canucks a win.

Quick Hits on the Competition

The Blackhawks are 6-14-2 this season but have played strong games over the past week and are 2-1-1 in their last four games.

Connor Bedard suffered tough news earlier this week as he will undergo shoulder surgery and miss multiple months.

After Bedard, defenceman Sam Rinzel leads the team in points with 14 through 21 games played.

Frank Nazar leads the team with 11 goals. Four of those goals have come on the power play.

Roman Kantserov leads Chicago with seven even-strength goals.

Spencer Knight has started 18 of their 22 games this year. He has an .886% save percentage and a 3.49 goals-against average, along with a 6-11-1 record.

The Blackhawks are 4-9-0 when trailing at the first intermission.

They have been outscored 15-4 in first periods on the road this season.

Chicago’s power play ranks 27th in the league, and their penalty kill is 16th.

The Story: Boeser Makes it 10

Brock Boeser picked up an assist on the Canucks' opening goal to extend his point-streak to 10 games. That is the next longest streak of his NHL career, and he didn't stop there on Saturday night.

The 29-year-old had assists on all three of the Canucks' goals on Saturday night and now has 19 points in his last 13 games.

"He's been doing all the right things. He's been around the puck and producing for us," said Jake DeBrusk following Saturday's game. "10 games is no joke. Good for him. He got the crowd going, got that assist. But I didn't know it was at 10. And you know, playing on a line with him, I'm taking that as an opportunity."

Canucks' Top Performers over the Last Five Games

Brock Boeser: 1g-9a-10p

Filip Chytil: 3g-1a-4p

Elias Pettersson: 2g-1a-3p

Jake DeBrusk: 2g-1a-3p

Jonathan Lekkerimäki: 0g-3a-3p

Filip Hronek: 0g-3a-3p

When and Where to Watch

Sunday’s game starts at 6:00 p.m. PCT, and you can watch on Sportsnet or listen to Brendan Batchelor’s radio call on KiSS West Coast.