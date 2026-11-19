LAST GAME PLAYED – NOV. 16/26: VAN 3 at UTA 2

Jake DeBrusk opened the scoring on the power play with 4:55 left in the second period…Brock Boeser and Jonathan Lekkerimäki had the assists…Vincent Trocheck tied the game 2:50 into the third…Filip Chytil gave Vancouver the lead 1:50 later…Boeser had the lone assist…Barrett Hayton evened the game with 8:21 left in the third…Boeser put the Canucks ahead with a power play goal at 15:37 of the final frame…DeBrusk and Lekkerimäki had the helpers…DeBrusk had five shots…Paul Cotter had six hits…D Elias Pettersson blocked five shots…Nikita Tolopilo made 35 saves.

LAST 5 – vs SEATTLE

Mar. 14/26: VAN 2 vs SEA 5

Feb. 28/26: VAN 1 at SEA 5

Jan. 2/26: VAN 3 vs SEA 4 (SO)

Dec. 29/25: VAN 3 at SEA 2 (SO)

at SEA 2 (SO) Apr. 2/25: VAN 0 vs SEA 5

ON THIS DATE

The Canucks have played 28 times on November 19 in the franchise’s history, going 15-10-1-2. This includes a 9-4-0-0 record on the road. The Canucks have a record on 4-1-0 in their last five road games on November 19, dating back to 1998.

have played 28 times on November 19 in the franchise’s history, going 15-10-1-2.

CHYT-ING UP

Putting home Vancouver’s second goal on Nov. 16/26 at UTA, Filip Chytil scored his third goal in two games, the fifth time he has done so in his career and first since Feb. 6-8/23.

ITS TOLO TIME

Capturing the win in his season debut on Nov. 16/26 at UTA, Nikita Tolopilo has now won each of his three career season debuts.

BROCKSTAR

With his power play goal on Nov. 16/26 at UTA, Brock Boeser passed Alex Edler for the ninth-most power play points in franchise history (178). Boeser’s goal also stood as the game-winner, tying Pavel Bure for the sixth-most game-winning goals in franchise history (32).

passed Alex Edler for the ninth-most power play points in franchise history (178). Recording a goal and two assists on Nov. 16/26 at UTA, Brock Boeser tied Petri Skriko for the 13th most games with at least one goal and two assists in franchise history (15).

tied Petri Skriko for the 13th most games with at least one goal and two assists in franchise history (15). With an assist on Elias Pettersson’s first period goal on Nov. 15/26 at VGK, Brock Boeser passed Andre Boudrias for the 12th-most assists in franchise history (268).

passed Andre Boudrias for the 12th-most assists in franchise history (268). Recording two assists on Nov. 15/26 at VGK, Brock Boeser tied Jyrki Lumme for the 18th-most multi-assist games in franchise history (38).

tied Jyrki Lumme for the 18th-most multi-assist games in franchise history (38). Registering a goal and two assists on Oct. 27/26 at ANA, Brock Boeser passed Don Lever for the 13th most games recording at least one goal and one assist in franchise history (57). This was also Boeser’s 31st career three-point game, passing Patrik Sundstrom for the 13th most three-point games in franchise history.

passed Don Lever for the 13th most games recording at least one goal and one assist in franchise history (57). Bringing Vancouver within two on Oct. 25/26 vs MIN, Brock Boeser tied Tony Tanti (147) for the eighth-most even-strength goals in franchise history. Passed on Oct. 27/26 at ANA.

tied Tony Tanti (147) for the eighth-most even-strength goals in franchise history.

JAKE THE SNAKE

Scoring his 35th power play goal since joining the Canucks prior to the 2024.25 season on Nov. 16/26 at UTA, Jake DeBrusk tied Pavel Dorofeyev and Steven Stamkos for the third-most power play goals in the NHL in that timeframe (as of Nov. 19/26).

POWER PETEY

Opening the scoring on the power play on Nov. 15/26 at VGK, Elias Pettersson tied Stan Smyl (181) for the seventh-most power play points in franchise history. Pettersson’s goal also tied Bo Hovat for the ninth-most power play goals in franchise history (67).

tied Stan Smyl (181) for the seventh-most power play points in franchise history. Doubling the Canucks lead on Oct. 17/26 at TBL via a power play goal, Elias Pettersson tied Greg Adams for 10th on the Canucks all-time power play goals list (65). Pettersson passed Greg Adams on Oct. 22/26 vs DET.

tied Greg Adams for 10th on the Canucks all-time power play goals list (65). Via his power play goal on Oct. 1726 at TBL, Elias Pettersson tied Alex Edler for the eighth-most power play points in franchise history (177). Pettersson passed Alex Edler on Oct. 22/26 vs DET.

tied Alex Edler for the eighth-most power play points in franchise history (177).

MOVIN’ ON UP

Recording an assist on Liam Öhgren’s second period goal on Oct. 29/236 at SJS, Filip Hronek tied Dan Hamhuis for 15th on the Canucks all-time defencemen scoring list (142).

tied Dan Hamhuis for 15th on the Canucks all-time defencemen scoring list (142). Recording the primary assist on Max Sasson’s third period goal on Oct. 25/26, Filip Hronek passed Tyler Myers for 17th on the Canucks all-time points list by a defenceman (139).

passed Tyler Myers for 17th on the Canucks all-time points list by a defenceman (139). Assisting on Elias Pettersson’s first period goal on Oct. 22/26 vs DET, Filip Hronek passed Dan Hamhuis for sole possession of 14th on the Canucks all-time assists list by a defenceman (120).

MR. 500

Registering an assist on Elias Pettersson’s first period goal on Nov. 13/26 vs NYR, Brock Boeser recorded the 500th point of his career (233-267-500), becoming the eighth player in franchise history to reach the mark. Boeser’s 233 goals are the second-most in franchise history at the time of hitting 500 points, only behind Markus Nasliund (238). Hitting the 500-point mark in his 650th career game, Boeser did so in the sixth-fewest games in Canucks history.

recorded the 500th point of his career (233-267-500), becoming the eighth player in franchise history to reach the mark.

CZECH OUT FIL

Assisting on Brock Boeser’s third period goal on Nov. 7/26 at EDM, Filip Hronek registered his 300th career point, becoming the ninth Czech defenceman in NHL history reach the 300-point mark. Hronek is also the only active Czech defenceman with 300 career points.

registered his 300th career point, becoming the ninth Czech defenceman in NHL history reach the 300-point mark. With his first of two assists on Oct. 1/26 vs EDM, Filip Hronek passed Michal Rozsival for the eighth-most assists by a Czech-born defenceman in NHL history (240).

passed Michal Rozsival for the eighth-most assists by a Czech-born defenceman in NHL history (240). Recording two points (0-2-2) on Oct. 1/26 vs EDM, Filip Hronek tied Jaroslav Spacek (58) for the fifth-most multipoint games by a Czech defenceman in NHL history.

tied Jaroslav Spacek (58) for the fifth-most multipoint games by a Czech defenceman in NHL history. Notching two assists on Oct. 1/26 vs EDM, Filip Hronek tied Marek Zidlicky for the fourth-most multi-assist games by a Czech defenceman in NHL history (45).

FIL-LING UP THE SCORESHEET

Assisting on Brock Boeser’s first period goal on Oct. 31/26 vs TOR, Filip Hronek reached the 250-assist mark for his career. He is the 10th player from the 2016 draft class to hit the mark, and the fourth defenceman.

reached the 250-assist mark for his career. He is the 10th player from the 2016 draft class to hit the mark, and the fourth defenceman. Assisting on Paul Cotter’s goal on Oct. 4/26 vs VGK, Filip Hronek tied Doug Halward (118) for 15th on the Canucks all-time assist list by a defenceman.

LEKKER-MÄGIC

Scoring two goals in 49 seconds to tie the game on Oct. 27/26 at ANA, Jonathan Lekkerimäki scored the fastest two goals by a single Canucks player since Pius Suter (23 seconds) on Apr. 8/25 at DAL. This was Lekkerimäki’s first career multi-goal game, and first career three-point game (2-1-3).

scored the fastest two goals by a single Canucks player since Pius Suter (23 seconds) on Apr. 8/25 at DAL.

MULTI-POINT PETEY

Recording two assists in the third period on Oct. 27/26 at ANA, Elias Pettersson recorded his 21st career multi-assist period, tying Brendan Morrison for the 10th most in franchise history.

recorded his 21st career multi-assist period, tying Brendan Morrison for the 10th most in franchise history. With two assists on Oct. 27/26 at ANA, Elias Pettersson passed Trevor Linden and Andre Boudrias for the seventh-most multi-assist games in franchise history (69).

NEVER SAY NEVER

Despite trailing by three goals in the third period on Oct. 27/26 at ANA, the Canucks mounted a third period comeback and won the game in overtime, becoming the first team this season to record a three goal, third period comeback. This was the sixth three goal, third period comeback in franchise history, and first since Apr. 8/25 at DAL (6-5 OTW).

mounted a third period comeback and won the game in overtime, becoming the first team this season to record a three goal, third period comeback.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Nikita Tolopilo reassigned to Abbotsford, Nov. 17

Nikita Tolopilo recalled from Abbotsford, Nov. 15

Jacob Quillan reassigned to Abbotsford, Nov. 14

Filip Chytil activated from Injured Reserve, Nov. 13

Guillaume Brisebois placed on Injured Reserve retroactive to Nov. 9, Nov. 13

Ilya Safonov placed on unconditional waivers for the purpose of contract termination, Nov. 11

Akil Thomas assigned to Abbotsford, Nov. 11

Cameron Crotty claimed off waivers from Minnesota, Nov. 10

Akil Thomas placed on waivers, Nov. 10

Victor Mancini assigned to Abbotsford, Nov. 10

Gabe Chiarot assigned to Kitchener (OHL) from Abbotsford, Nov. 9

Brandon Buhr assigned to Abbotsford from Kalamazoo, Nov. 7

Jacob Quillan recalled from Abbotsford, Oct. 30

Filip Chytil placed on Injured Reserve, Oct. 30

Jack Thompson activated from Injured Non-Roster and assigned to Abbotsford, Oct. 26

Jack Thompson placed on waivers, Oct. 25

THE LAST TIME…

The Canucks won when leading after 1P: Nov. 15/26 at VGK

The Canucks lost when leading after 1P: Oct. 29/26 at SJS

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 1P: Oct. 15/26 at FLA

The Canucks won when leading after 2P: Nov. 16/26 at UTA

The Canucks lost when leading after 2P: Oct. 29/26 at SJS

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 2P: Oct. 15/26 at FLA

The Canucks won when trailing after 1P: Oct. 27/26 at ANA

The Canucks lost when trailing after 1P: Nov. 9/26 vs PHI

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 1P: Jan. 3/26 vs BOS

The Canucks won when trailing after 2P: Oct. 27/26 at ANA

The Canucks lost when trailing after 2P: Nov. 13/26 vs NYR

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 2P: Jan. 2/26 vs SEA

The Canucks won when tied after 1P: Nov. 16/26 at UTA

The Canucks lost when tied after 1P: Nov. 13/26 vs NYR

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 1P: Feb. 25/26 vs WPG

The Canucks won when tied after 2P: Sept. 29/26 at EDM

The Canucks lost when tied after 2P: Nov. 7/26 at EDM

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 2P: Mar. 7/26 at WPG

2026.27 SEASON HIGHS AND LOWS

Most Goals Scored, Game: 7, Oct. 1/26 vs EDM

Most Goals Scored, Period: 4, 3x, Latest Oct. 27/26 at ANA, 3rd period

Most Goals Allowed, Game: 9, Oct. 1/26 vs EDM

Most Goals Allowed, Period: 4, 2x, Latest Nov. 13/26 vs NYR, 2nd period

Fewest Goals Scored, Game: 1, 2x, Latest Nov. 13/26 vs NYR

Fewest Goals Allowed, Game: 1, Oct. 3/26 vs CGY

Most PPG Scored, Game: 2, 2x, Latest Nov. 16/26 at UTA

Most PPG Allowed, Game: 3, 3x, Latest Nov. 3/26 vs ANA

Most SHG Scored, Game: 1, 3x, Latest Nov.15/26 at VGK

Most SHG Allowed, Game: 2, Oct. 1/26 vs EDM

Most Shots, Game: 33, Oct. 27/26 at ANA

Most Shots, Period: 13, 4x, Latest Nov. 13/26 vs NYR, 3rd period

Most Shots, OT: 4, Oct. 27/26 at ANA

Fewest Shots, Game: 13, Oct. 22/26 vs DET

Fewest Shots, Period: 0, Oct. 22/26 vs DET, 2nd period

Fewest Shots, OT: 0, Oct. 15/26 at FLA

Most Shots Allowed, Game: 44, Oct. 20/26 vs CAR

Most Shots Allowed, Period: 19, Oct. 13/26 at NYI, 3rd period

Most Shots Allowed, OT: 2, Oct. 15/26 at FLA

Fewest Shots Allowed, Game: 17, Nov. 9/26 vs PHI

Fewest Shots Allowed, Period: 2, 2x, Latest Nov. 9/26, 3rd period

Fewest Shots Allowed, OT: 0, 2x, Latest Oct. 27/26 at ANA

Most Hits, Game: 33, 2x, Latest Oct. 13/26 at NYI

Fewest Hits, Game: 13, Sept. 29/26 at EDM

Most Blocked Shots, Game: 21, 2x, Latest Oct. 3/26 vs CGY

Fewest Blocked Shots, Game: 7, Oct. 8/26 at CAR

Largest Margin of Victory: 3 goals, 2x, Latest Nov. 15/26 at VGK

Largest Margin of Defeat: 5 goals, Oct. 8/26 at CAR

Longest Win Streak: 2 games, Nov. 15-16 (2-0-0)

Longest Point Streak: 2 games, Nov. 15-16 (2-0-0)

Longest Winless Streak: 10 games, Oct 4-25/26 (0-9-1)

Longest Pointless Streak: 7 games, Oct 29 - Nov. 13/26 (0-7-0)

VANCOUVER 2026.27 RECORD WHEN…

Score 4+ Goals: 4-2-0

Score 3 Goals or Less: 1-15-1

Allow 4+ Goals: 2-13-0

Allow 3 Goals or Less: 3-4-1

Scoring First: 3-5-1

Allowing First Goal: 2-12-0

On 0 Days Rest: 1-2-0

On 1 Day Rest: 3-10-1

On 2 Days Rest: 0-3-0

On 3+ Days Rest: 1-2-0

Score a PPG: 4-10-0

Give up a PPG: 5-14-0

25 or More Shots on Goal: 3-5-0

Less than 25 shots: 2-12-1

THREE STARS – NOVEMBER

Boeser (4 pts)

Chytil (3 pts)

Tolopilo (3 pts)

DeBrusk (2 pts)

Lekkerimäki (1 pts)

Karlsson (1 pts)

SEPTEMBER/OCTOBER WINNER – Pettersson (4 pts)

\3 points are awarded for a First Star selection, 2 points for a Second Star selection, 1 point for a Third Star selection*

UPCOMING SCHEDULE