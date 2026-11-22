The Vancouver Canucks showed fight against one of the NHL’s top teams, battling back from a couple of one-goal deficits to earn a 4-3 comeback victory over the Minnesota Wild.

Head Coach Manny Malhotra’s group played disciplined, never wavered, and were able to capitalize on opportunities which he felt was a good step in the right direction in their maturity as a group.

“We felt it was a complete game for us. We had contributions up and down the lineup. Some great physical play and energy from [Jacob] Quillan’s line and [Ty] Mulles' line. Obviously, the goaltending situation, Leevi [Meriläinen] made some outstanding saves throughout the course of the game, and then obviously in overtime and right through the shootout,” Malhotra said.

Brock Boeser assisted on every Vancouver goal in regulation, and it was the seventh time in Boeser’s career he’s had three assists in one game. With Boeser’s first assist of the night on Marco Rossi’s goal, he extended his point streak to 10 games, which is a career-high point streak for the 29-year-old. Through those 10 games, Boeser has 15 points (4-11-15).

Marco Rossi scored a pair of goals in the win, including the game-tying goal to send the game into overtime in the final two minutes of regulation. Rossi wants to be someone the team can rely on down the stretch, and he was glad he could execute when it counted.

“We knew the first and second period, it was okay, it wasn't bad, but in third period, we just played our game, we made it really tough on them. We forechecked a lot on them, and they had a lot of turnovers, and then we created a lot of chances,” Rossi said.

Jake DeBrusk scored the winner in the shootout and talked about the contributions throughout the lineup to get the win against Minnesota, and he was glad to give the crowd something to cheer for at Rogers Arena.

“Obviously showing character coming back like that against a really good team. You know, I think obviously their top three players are dynamic and probably the best line in the league, if not you know probably for Edmonton. We obviously wanted to keep them at bay as much as we could, it seemed like they had lots of chances. We stayed with it, other guys contributed, and it was great,” DeBrusk said.

Leevi Meriläinen made game-saving stops during the game, especially down the stretch and into overtime, turning aside 22 of 25 shots he faced.

Goals

In the second period, Minnesota’s Matt Boldy broke open the scoring, but Marco Rossi answered with a tip-in on the power play to bring the game even.