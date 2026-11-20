Vancouver, B.C. – Vancouver Canucks General Manager Ryan Johnson announced today that the club acquired a 4th round pick in the 2029 NHL Entry Draft from the New York Rangers in exchange for Max Sasson.

“Max grew a lot as a player in our system, and his development took a big step forward during our Calder Cup championship run in Abbotsford,” said Johnson. “Giving him an opportunity to establish a foothold in the NHL is something we take pride in as an organization. We thank him for his time here in Vancouver and wish him all the best with the Rangers.”

Sasson was originally signed by the Vancouver Canucks as an undrafted free agent on March 26, 2023. In 119 career NHL games, all spent with the Canucks, the 6'1", 181lbs forward accumulated 34 points (21-13-34) and 49 penalty minutes.

The additional pick provides Vancouver with a total of 10 selections in the 2029 Draft.