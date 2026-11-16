Canucks Go All In for 6-3 Win Over Vegas Golden Knights

The Vancouver Canucks came out flying against the Vegas Golden Knights, putting together a strong all-around performance to earn a 6-3 win over the Pacific Division’s second-place team.

Vancouver set the tone early, scoring three goals in the first period to take a 3-1 lead into the first intermission. The Canucks have been working on the consistency in their game, and their work showed in Las Vegas. The Golden Knights pulled within one goal in the first and third periods, but the Canucks pushed back on both occasions.

Head Coach Manny Malhotra liked how the group played even-keel and executed consistently for 60 minutes.

“It was a much more consistent effort throughout the course of the game. Obviously, a much better second period. We were able to maintain that same level of pressure, we got one on the PK, which was great, and even right through to the end of the game, just the resiliency to stay the course even when they made it 4-3, to bounce back and get another goal was huge at that moment,” Malhotra said.

“The mindset we had all night was just stay the course. We talked about it yesterday and today. We feel like we know how to be competitive. The things that we do well, that keep us in games and today was a prime example of just staying with that mindset. It paid off for us.”

Four Canucks had multi-point outings, including Filip Chytil, who had two goals in his ninth game of the season. Chytil scored one goal at five-on-five and one shorthanded (the first of his career) in the win.

“I'm very happy about those goals, [so] that I could help the team to win a game,” Chytil said. “It gives me a lot of confidence because I don't even remember the last time I scored. I’ve got to keep playing, keep working hard, and the season is still long, so I’ve got to keep playing, and how I said, keep working hard.”

Leevi Meriläinen made some incredible stops between the pipes to help pull out the win, turning aside 34 of 37 shots he faced.

“We've kind of come to expect that out of him. He's given us a chance to win every night he's been in. It continues to be [that] he makes the routine saves for us, but he also comes up with timely saves, which is huge for us on the score sheet, but also from a morale standpoint, he keeps a lot of energy in our group,” Malhotra said of the Canucks netminder.