Canucks Go All In for 6-3 Win Over Vegas Golden Knights

Image
By Lindsey Horsting
Vancouver Canucks

The Vancouver Canucks came out flying against the Vegas Golden Knights, putting together a strong all-around performance to earn a 6-3 win over the Pacific Division’s second-place team. 

Vancouver set the tone early, scoring three goals in the first period to take a 3-1 lead into the first intermission. The Canucks have been working on the consistency in their game, and their work showed in Las Vegas. The Golden Knights pulled within one goal in the first and third periods, but the Canucks pushed back on both occasions. 

Head Coach Manny Malhotra liked how the group played even-keel and executed consistently for 60 minutes. 

“It was a much more consistent effort throughout the course of the game. Obviously, a much better second period. We were able to maintain that same level of pressure, we got one on the PK, which was great, and even right through to the end of the game, just the resiliency to stay the course even when they made it 4-3, to bounce back and get another goal was huge at that moment,” Malhotra said. 

“The mindset we had all night was just stay the course. We talked about it yesterday and today. We feel like we know how to be competitive. The things that we do well, that keep us in games and today was a prime example of just staying with that mindset. It paid off for us.” 

Four Canucks had multi-point outings, including Filip Chytil, who had two goals in his ninth game of the season. Chytil scored one goal at five-on-five and one shorthanded (the first of his career) in the win. 

“I'm very happy about those goals, [so] that I could help the team to win a game,” Chytil said. “It gives me a lot of confidence because I don't even remember the last time I scored. I’ve got to keep playing, keep working hard, and the season is still long, so I’ve got to keep playing, and how I said, keep working hard.” 

Leevi Meriläinen made some incredible stops between the pipes to help pull out the win, turning aside 34 of 37 shots he faced. 

“We've kind of come to expect that out of him. He's given us a chance to win every night he's been in. It continues to be [that] he makes the routine saves for us, but he also comes up with timely saves, which is huge for us on the score sheet, but also from a morale standpoint, he keeps a lot of energy in our group,” Malhotra said of the Canucks netminder.

Goals 

In the first period, the Canucks on their first power play of the game, Jonathan Lekkerimäki made a cross-ice pass to Elias Pettersson for a one-timer from the right circle.

Soon after, Linus Karlsson made good off the rush, Liam Öhgren finding Karlsson coming down the left side, making a move around Shea Theodore to beat Carter Hart.

Golden Knights’ Victor Olofsson scored one of his own on the power play, but Filip Chytil redirected Brock Boeser’s shot from the point, sending Vancouver into the first intermission up 3-1.

In the middle frame, Jamie Oleksiak made a stretch pass, sending Chytil in on a breakaway. Chytil deked Hart for his second of the night, this time shorthanded. 

“I was talking to him like for five seconds to not throw it at the boards, so I'm happy that he just shot it in the middle and I got the puck somehow, then [on the] breakaway I scored,” Chytil said.

Vegas’ Braeden Bowman potted one for the Golden Knights, the Canucks leading 4-2 going into the final break. 

The Golden Knights started the third on the power play, Mark Stone scoring to bring Vegas within one, but Vancouver answered less than 30 seconds later. 

Drew O’Connor got the puck net front after an o-zone draw and scooped the puck around Hart.

With less than two minutes remaining in regulation, Pettersson found Karlsson, Karlsson sending the puck 150 feet into an empty net to seal a 6-3 win in Vegas.

Up Next 

The Canucks play their second game of a back-to-back on their road trip, taking on the Utah Mammoth Monday, November 16th at 7:30 p.m. PCT.

News Feed

Game Notes: Canucks at Golden Knights

Canucks Play First Game of Back-to-Back in Vegas on Sunday Night

Abbotsford Canucks Prepare for Three-Game Road Trip Through California

Linus Karlsson Joins Canucks Insider Podcast to Reflect on His Canucks Journey

Game Notes: Canucks vs. Rangers

Canucks Face Rangers on Friday Night to Close Homestand

Daniel and Henrik Sedin Discuss Canucks Progress at Quarter-Season Mark

The Week in Blue and Green

Game Notes: Canucks vs. Flyers

Canucks Return to Rogers Arena to Face Philadelphia Flyers on Monday Night

Game Notes: Canucks at Oilers

Canucks Travel to Edmonton for Saturday Night Matchup with Oilers

The Abbotsford Canucks are the AHL's Hottest Team and Return to Rogers Forum for Four Games in Six Nights

Richard Seeley Discuss the AHL’s Evolution, Coaching Today’s Players, and Enjoying the Grind

Game Notes: Canucks at Jets

Canucks Travel to Winnipeg to Face Jets for First Matchup of the Season Between the Two Canadian Clubs

Building Blue: Connor Davis Looks to Use His Size and Speed to Make an Impact on Every Shift

Game Notes: Canucks vs. Ducks