CANUCKS VS BLACKHAWKS

TV: Sportsnet Pacific, Chicago Sports Network

Radio: KiSS West Coast

MATCH-UP INFO

Tonight marks the first of three meetings between the Canucks and Blackhawks this season: Nov. 22 (home), Jan. 22 (road), and Mar. 3 (home).

Vancouver is 97-84-22-7 all-time against Chicago, including a 58-32-15-1 record at home.

The Canucks are 9-1-0 in their last 10 games against the Blackhawks (4-1-0 in their last five).

Elias Pettersson leads active Canucks skaters in scoring against Chicago with 18 points (7-11-18) in 21 career games.

In 21 career games against the Blackhawks, Brock Boeser has 17 points (8-9-17).

Jake DeBrusk has 15 points (4-11-15) in 18 career games against Chicago.

In 23 career games against the Blackhawks, Filip Hronek has 14 points (0-14-14).

Filip Chytil has six points (5-1-6) in 10 career games against Chicago.

Kevin Lankinen is 4-1-0 with a 2.37 goals-against average and a .920 save percentage in five career games against the Blackhawks.

In one career appearance against Chicago, Leevi Meriläinen is 1-0-0 with a 4.04 goals-against average and an .833 save percentage.

Nikita Tolopilo is 1-0-0 with a 3.00 goals-against average and an .870 save percentage in one career game against the Blackhawks.

QUICK NUMBERS

D Elias Pettersson ranks ninth amongst all defencemen in hits (53).

Brock Boeser has 12 points (4-11-15) during his career-long 10 game point streak.

LAST MEETING – MAR. 6/26: VAN 6 at CHI 3

Ryan Donato opened the scoring 1:08 into the first period…Drew O’Connor tied the game 60 seconds later…Tom Willander and Marcus Pettersson had the assists…Jake DeBrusk gave Vancouver the lead 24 seconds later…Zeev Buium and Elias Pettersson recorded the assists…Teddy Blueger doubled the lead four minutes later…Marcus Pettersson and Max Sasson were awarded the helpers…Ilya Mikheyev brought Chicago within one at the 12-minute mark of the first…Frank Nazar tied the game with 43 seconds remaining in the second…Brock Boeser re-took the lead for the Canucks 2:40 into the third on the power play…Linus Karlsson and DeBrusk had the assists…Sasson scored into an empty net with 1:26 left in regulation…Boeser added his second of the night 1:10 later into an empty net…Marco Rossi and Filip Hronek had the helpers…Boeser had four shots…O’Connor, D Elias Pettersson, and DeBrusk each had three hits…D Elias Pettersson, Marcus Pettersson, and Sasson blocked two shots apiece…Nikita Tolopilo made 20 saves.