The Vancouver Canucks got their second win in as many games, putting together a strong performance to take down the Utah Mammoth 3-2 and come away with two points.

Head Coach Manny Malhotra said it wasn’t the start they had hoped for, but that he was pleased with the effort they put forth and he can see there’s belief in the process.

“When we stay with the process, good things happen, and tonight was a prime example of that. Not the start that we wanted, but just being able to maintain and find our game halfway through the second there and capitalize was a good sign for us,” Malhotra said.

The Canucks had three players with multi-point nights, including Brock Boeser, who scored one goal and chipped in two assists, Jake DeBrusk recorded one goal and one assist, and Jonathan Lekkerimäki tallied two assists.

The team’s chemistry has been building, and they’re closing out games by committee. Vancouver went two-for-four on the power play and killed off four of Utah’s five opportunities with the man advantage.

“We feel a lot more connected and just more predictable out there and I think that makes a big difference. When we're disconnected out there, it makes it tough, and we just feel like we're playing like a team right now, and have each other's back, so it's been a lot better,” Boeser said.

The win against the Mammoth gave the Canucks their first back-to-back wins of the season as they work on the continuity of their game.

“To get this momentum and get some wins, it's really good for our group, and we’ve got to keep it going. It's been fun, and it's a lot more fun when you win. So, we're excited to come to the rink every day, and our positive attitude is kind of what keeps us going,” Boeser said.

After getting called up on Sunday, goaltender Nikita Tolopilo made his season debut with Vancouver in Utah. Tolopilo stood tall between the pipes, helping the Canucks close out a tight contest by stopping 32 of 34 shots he faced.