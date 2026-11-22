Five years after helping save Brian “Red” Hamilton’s life, Nadia Popovici is now Dr. Popovici, beginning her residency in Seattle, and pursuing the career she dreamed of since she was a young girl.

On Hockey Fights Cancer Night, Popovici and Canucks Head Equipment Manager, Hamilton reflect on the remarkable story that brought them together, and how that chance meeting has brought them together as family.

On October 23, 2021, at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Hamilton was working at the Canucks bench when he noticed a Popovici persistently banging on the glass trying to get his attention. As he was leaving the bench to take supplies back down the tunnel, he glanced at the message written on her phone:

"The mole on the back of your neck is possibly cancerous. Please go see a doctor!"

Hamilton followed her advice, eventually learning the mole was malignant melanoma, and it was safely removed.

While it saved Hamilton’s life, the experience was just as significant for her in a different way. At the time, she was preparing to pursue a career in medicine and was navigating uncertainty that comes with committing to such a demanding profession.

“I wondered is this really my path, am I meant for something that's difficult?” Popovici said. “The story with Red just completely affirms that this was exactly what I was meant to do. I've taken all of the really kind messages and everything I learned from that experience, and it actually helped me through medical school, and definitely as I started residency too.”

Now, a graduate of the University of Washington School of Medicine, Popovici began her residency at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle in June. She’s currently in the oncology department and will rotate through different subspecialities of internal medicine over the next few years.

She’s interested in pursuing a fellowship in pulmonary and critical care medicine following residency, an advanced area of training focusing on lung health and intensive care.

The long nights of studying has turned into long days at the hospital as she remains on call after full shifts, but Popovici has found a supportive environment as she settles into the next stage of her career.

“The learning experience has been truly amazing. People talk about residency being extremely challenging in terms of work hours and the learning curve and everything, but luckily, I go to a pretty fantastic program and everyone is so supportive,” she said.

“It's been a really great transition, and I feel so fulfilled."

While her medical journey has taken her into a new chapter, the support she’s received from hockey fans over the last five years has remained a meaningful part of her story.

Both Canucks and Kraken fans have continued to follow Popovici’s journey since that night in Seattle. When she decided to donate a kidney altruistically during her second year of medical school, many who remembered her story rallied around her to donate to the cause. The generosity was another reminder of the connections she’d made through an experience she never could have anticipated.

“The people that I've met have truly changed my life, and I feel so lucky – and to have Red in my life as well. His mom still wishes me happy birthday every year; I've made a lifelong, not only friends, they're literally like family to me,” Popovici said.

In the days following the Canucks’ plea to find this incredible stranger at the Kraken game, Hamilton and Popovici participated in a series of interviews over Zoom for various media outlets, and the two would chat in the online waiting rooms, getting to know one another.

The two presented at the NHL awards together, and Hamilton presented a Musial Award to Popovici. Their families have met, and Popovici even receives annual birthday greetings from Hamilton’s mom, who she calls Grandma.

“We were talking in a group chat with Jess [Hamilton] and his family, I was just so taken aback first at how much history they've had with cancer in their family, and how grateful they were that in that moment I relieved them of another horrific story,” Popovici said.

“They're just the sweetest people that will give you the clothes off of their back, and I just could not have dreamt of a better person to meet in such an insane way.”