Vancouver, B.C. – It's time to dream big, Canucks fans! The first $1 million 50/50 Super Jackpot of the 2026.27 season has arrived, giving one lucky fan the chance to take home a guaranteed minimum prize of $500,000. Even bigger, every ticket purchased helps make a meaningful difference in the lives of children and families across British Columbia through the Canucks for Kids Fund (CFKF).

"The $1 million 50/50 Super Jackpot is an exciting opportunity for Canucks fans, but its impact goes far beyond the chance to win big," said Michael Doyle, President, Canucks for Kids Fund. "Every ticket purchased helps support incredible organizations making a meaningful difference in the lives of children and families across British Columbia. We're incredibly grateful for the continued generosity of our fans and the role they play in helping us create brighter futures in our communities."

The excitement starts now! Tickets are on sale through Saturday, December 5, 2026, when the Canucks host the Dallas Stars at Rogers Arena. With a guaranteed minimum prize of half a million dollars on the line, fans won't want to miss their chance to get in on the action.

The raffle is now live and will run across the following upcoming home and road games:

Wednesday, November 25 at Detroit Red Wings

Friday, November 27 at Philadelphia Flyers

Sunday, November 29 at Boston Bruins

Tuesday, December 1 at Washington Capitals

Friday, December 4 vs. Buffalo Sabres

Saturday, December 5 vs. Dallas Stars

Fans can get in on the excitement all week long, with online ticket sales continuing until the raffle closes on Saturday, December 5. The winning ticket will be announced shortly after the second intermission of the home game against the Dallas Stars, when one lucky fan will become the first $500,000-plus winner of the season!

Tickets are available online now at **vancouvercanucks5050.com**. For fans cheering on the Canucks at Rogers Arena, in-arena ticket sales will open Friday, December 4 at 6:00pm during the home game against the Buffalo Sabres and continue into the Saturday, December 5 game until the second intermission.

Every ticket purchased does more than bring fans closer to a life-changing prize. Proceeds from the 50/50 Super Jackpot benefit the Canucks for Kids Fund, supporting charities across British Columbia, including core beneficiaries Canucks Autism Network, Canuck Place Children's Hospice, and BC Children's Hospital Foundation.

ONLINE 50/50 INFORMATION

Fans can choose from four ticket package options:

500 Tickets for $100

225 Tickets for $50

100 Tickets for $25

5 Tickets for $10

The take-home prize is 50% of the final jackpot amount, with a guaranteed minimum prize of $500,000. The winning ticket number will be posted online at canucks.com/5050 shortly after the draw is completed on Saturday, December 5.

Please note: All individuals who purchase a 50/50 ticket must retain their physical ticket and/or digital copy, as it will be required to claim the prize.

Online tickets can only be purchased by fans located within British Columbia at the time of purchase. Participants must be 19 or older to play. Know your limit, play within it.

For tickets to games and these experiences, visit tickets.canucks.com.

About the Canucks for Kids Fund

The Canucks for Kids Fund dedicates resources to assist charities that support children's health and wellness, education, social impact programming, and the development of grassroots hockey and lacrosse throughout British Columbia. Thanks to the generosity of our fans, donors, players, employees, and sponsor partners, the Canucks for Kids Fund has granted over $120 million to charities in British Columbia over the last 40 years.