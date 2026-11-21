The Vancouver Canucks return home following a three-game road trip to face the Minnesota Wild for their second of three matchups this season.

Saturday's game kicks off a busy weekend for the Canucks, who play Sunday night against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Jonathan Lekkerimäki leads the team in goals on home ice with four, while Jake DeBrusk leads the team in scoring chances at Rogers Arena this season with 27.

Brock Boeser picked up another point Thursday and extended his point streak to nine games, tying a career-high for the forward. Boeser has 16 points (6g-10a) in his last 12 games and is averaging 21:39 of ice time per game through those dozen outings.

Quick Hits on the Competition

The Minnesota Wild come into Saturday’s game with the second-best record in the league. They are 17-3-4 and are 9-0-1 in their last 10.

They are the league's best team at preventing goals (2.17 GA/GP) and seventh-best at scoring (3.63 GF/GP).

Their power play ranks sixth, and their penalty kill ranks 12th.

Minnesota is 29th in the league in faceoff win percentage at 46.8%.

Kirill Kaprizov is the Wild's standout this season. He has 18 goals and 25 assists for 43 points in 24 games. His 18 goals this year tie Kyle Connor for third-most in the league. Kaprizov is averaging 21:23 of ice time per game, which is ninth among NHL forwards.

Quinn Hughes has 34 points in 24 games but left Thursday’s game after a big hit from Calgary Flames forward Adam Klapka.

Brock Faber was injured the last time these two teams met, and he is now three games into his return. He has averaged 24:22 of ice time in those three games and has a goal and an assist.

Matt Boldy sits third in the league in shots on net this season with 97.

The Wild are 15-0-4 when scoring the first goal of the game.

They are 15-0-2 when taking a lead into the second intermission.

The Story: Stay Out of the Box

The Canucks fell to the Seattle Kraken on Thursday night to wrap up a three-game road trip, and after the game, both Brock Boeser and Head Coach Manny Malhotra said the team has taken too many penalties lately, and it has hurt them.

"We took three penalties, so that's why the shot number was high," said Brock Boeser about a rough first period against the Kraken. "We've got to stay out of the box. We're taking way too many penalties lately."

Malhotra added that Thursday's loss came down to a lack of execution and issues with the details of their game. He called the three first-period penalties unacceptable, as they let the Kraken build momentum.

Canucks' Top Performers over the Last Five Games

Brock Boeser: 1g-7a-8p

Elias Pettersson: 2g-2a-4p

Jonathan Lekkerimäki: 1g-3a-4p

Filip Chytil: 3g-0a-3p

Jake DeBrusk: 2g-1a-3p

When and Where to Watch

Saturday’s game starts at 8:00 p.m. PCT, and you can watch on Sportsnet or listen to Brendan Batchelor’s radio call on KiSS West Coast.