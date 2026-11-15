Game Notes: Canucks at Golden Knights

CDC Media Wall_ 2560 x 1440 - NOV.15 VG
By Canucks Communications
Vancouver Canucks

CANUCKS AT GOLDEN KNIGHTS

TV: Sportsnet Pacific, Scripps

Radio: KiSS West Coast

MATCH-UP INFO

  • Tonight marks the second of four meetings between the Canucks and Golden Knights this season: Oct. 4 (home, 3-2L), Nov. 15 (road), Mar. 25 (home), and Mar. 31 (road).     
  • Vancouver is 7-20-2 all-time against Vegas, including a 4-10-0 record on the road.
  • The Canucks are 1-9-0 in their last 10 games against the Golden Knights (0-5-0 in their last five).
  • Elias Pettersson leads active Canucks skaters in scoring against Vegas with 19 points (7-12-19) in 22 career games.  
  • In 23 career games against the Golden Knights, Brock Boeser has 18 points (8-10-18).
  • Brendan Gallagher has eight points (2-6-8) in 14 career games against Vegas.
  • In 19 career games against the Golden Knights, Jake DeBrusk has six points (4-2-6).
  • Kevin Lankinen is 3-6-2 with a 3.16 goals-against average and an .899 save percentage in 12 career games against Vegas.
  • Leevi Meriläinen has yet to face the Golden Knights in his career.      

QUICK NUMBERS

  • Elias Pettersson ranks first amongst all forwards in blocked shots (26).
  • D Elias Pettersson ranks ninth amongst all defencemen in hits (45).

LAST MEETING – OCT. 4/26: VAN 2 vs VGK 3

Paul Cotter opened the scoring on the power play with 1:08 remaining in the first…Filip Hronek and Elias Pettersson had the assists…Mitch Marner evened the game just past the nine-minute-mark of the second…Victor Olofsson gave Vegas the lead with 5:30 left in the middle frame…Jonathan Lekkerimäki tied the game with 2:06 remaining in the second…Linus Karlsson and Luke Schenn had the assists…Marc Gatcomb re-took the lead for Vegas with 1:32 left in the second…Drew O’Connor and Pettersson each had three shots…Marco Rossi had four hits…Max Sasson blocked four shots…Kevin Lankinen made 25 saves.

2026.27 TEAM RANKS

 

VAN

VGK

Goals For/Game

2.71 (25th)

3.33 (11th)

Goals Against/Game

4.52 (32nd)

2.62 (6th)

Power Play %

19.4 (24th)

27.4 (5th)

Penalty Kill %

62.7 (32nd)

77.8 (17th)

Penalty Min./Game

9:54 (20th)

8:00 (6th)

LAST GAME PLAYED – NOV. 13/26: VAN 1 vs NYR 5

Elias Pettersson opened the scoring at 12:13 of the first period…Zeev Buium and Brock Boeser had the assists…Gabe Perreault tied the game with 1:13 left in the opening frame…Oliver Bjorkstrand gave the Rangers the lead 8:21 into the second…Glenn Gawdin doubled the lead at the 13-minute-mark of the second…Alexis Lafrenière added another with 4:46 left in the middle frame…Gawdin scored his second of the night 56 seconds later…Tom Willander, Marco Rossi, D Elias Pettersson, Jake DeBrusk, and Linus Karlsson each had three shots…Filip Hronek had five hits…Willander blocked two shots…Leevi Meriläinen made 25 saves.

LAST 5 – vs VEGAS

  • Oct. 4/26: VAN 2 vs VGK 3
  • Apr. 7/26: VAN 1 vs VGK 2
  • Mar. 30/26: VAN 2 at VGK 4
  • Feb. 4/26: VAN 2 at VGK 5
  • Apr. 16/25: VAN 1 vs VGK 4

ON THIS DATE

  • The Canucks have played 18 times on November 15 in the franchise’s history, going 7-7-2-2.  
    • This includes a 2-5-0-2 record on the road.
    • Tonight will be the Canucks first-ever game against Vegas on November 15.

MR. 500

  • Registering an assist on Elias Pettersson’s first period goal on Nov. 13/26 vs NYR, Brock Boeser recorded the 500th point of his career (233-267-500), becoming the eighth player in franchise history to reach the mark.
    • Boeser’s 233 goals are the second-most in franchise history at the time of hitting 500 points, only behind Markus Nasliund (238).
    • Hitting the 500-point mark in his 650th career game, Boeser did so in the sixth-fewest games in Canucks history.

CZECH OUT FIL

  • Assisting on Brock Boeser’s third period goal on Nov. 7/26 at EDM, Filip Hronek registered his 300th career point, becoming the ninth Czech defenceman in NHL history reach the 300-point mark.
    • Hronek is also the only active Czech defenceman with 300 career points.
  • With his first of two assists on Oct. 1/26 vs EDM, Filip Hronek passed Michal Rozsival for the eighth-most assists by a Czech-born defenceman in NHL history (240).
  • Recording two points (0-2-2) on Oct. 1/26 vs EDM, Filip Hronek tied Jaroslav Spacek (58) for the fifth-most multipoint games by a Czech defenceman in NHL history.
  • Notching two assists on Oct. 1/26 vs EDM, Filip Hronek tied Marek Zidlicky for the fourth-most multi-assist games by a Czech defenceman in NHL history (45).

JAKE THE SNAKE

  • Scoring his 34th power play goal since joining the Canucks prior to the 2024.25 season on Nov. 3/26 vs ANA, Jake DeBrusk tied Pavel Dorofeyev for the third-most power play goals in the NHL in that timeframe (tied for fourth as of Nov. 14/26).

FIL-LING UP THE SCORESHEET

  • Assisting on Brock Boeser’s first period goal on Oct. 31/26 vs TOR, Filip Hronek reached the 250-assist mark for his career. He is the 10th player from the 2016 draft class to hit the mark, and the fourth defenceman.
  • Assisting on Paul Cotter’s goal on Oct. 4/26 vs VGK, Filip Hronek tied Doug Halward (118) for 15th on the Canucks all-time assist list by a defenceman.

MOVIN’ ON UP

  • Recording an assist on Liam Öhgren’s second period goal on Oct. 29/236 at SJS, Filip Hronek tied Dan Hamhuis for 15th on the Canucks all-time defencemen scoring list (142).
  • Recording the primary assist on Max Sasson’s third period goal on Oct. 25/26, Filip Hronek passed Tyler Myers for 17th on the Canucks all-time points list by a defenceman (139).
  • Assisting on Elias Pettersson’s first period goal on Oct. 22/26 vs DET, Filip Hronek passed Dan Hamhuis for sole possession of 14th on the Canucks all-time assists list by a defenceman (120).
  • With an assist on Oct. 3/26 vs CGY, Elias Pettersson passed Alex Edler for eighth on the franchise’s all-time assist list (311).

LEKKER-MÄGIC

  • Scoring two goals in 49 seconds to tie the game on Oct. 27/26 at ANA, Jonathan Lekkerimäki scored the fastest two goals by a single Canucks player since Pius Suter (23 seconds) on Apr. 8/25 at DAL.
    • This was Lekkerimäki’s first career multi-goal game, and first career three-point game (2-1-3).

MULTI-POINT PETEY

  • Recording two assists in the third period on Oct. 27/26 at ANA, Elias Pettersson recorded his 21st career multi-assist period, tying Brendan Morrison for the 10th most in franchise history.
  • With two assists on Oct. 27/26 at ANA, Elias Pettersson passed Trevor Linden and Andre Boudrias for the seventh-most multi-assist games in franchise history (69).

NEVER SAY NEVER

  • Despite trailing by three goals in the third period on Oct. 27/26 at ANA, the Canucks mounted a third period comeback and won the game in overtime, becoming the first team this season to record a three goal, third period comeback.
    • This was the sixth three goal, third period comeback in franchise history, and first since Apr. 8/25 at DAL (6-5 OTW).

BROCKSTAR

  • Registering a goal and two assists on Oct. 27/26 at ANA, Brock Boeser passed Don Lever for the 13th most games recording at least one goal and one assist in franchise history (57).
    • This was also Boeser’s 31st career three-point game, passing Patrik Sundstrom for the 13th most three-point games in franchise history.
  • Bringing Vancouver within two on Oct. 25/26 vs MIN, Brock Boeser tied Tony Tanti (147) for the eighth-most even-strength goals in franchise history.
    • Passed on Oct. 27/26 at ANA.
  • With an assist on Elias Pettersson’s power play goal on Oct. 17/26 at TBL, Brock Boeser tied Brendan Morrison for 15th on the Canucks all-time power play assist list (90). 
    • Passed on Oct. 20/26 vs CAR.
  • Recording an assist on Oct. 17/26 at TBL, Brock Boeser tied Todd Bertuzzi for 13th on the Canucks all-time assist list (261).
    • Passed on Oct. 20/26 vs CAR.

POWER PETEY

  • Doubling the Canucks lead on Oct. 17/26 at TBL via a power play goal, Elias Pettersson tied Greg Adams for 10th on the Canucks all-time power play goals list (65).
    • Pettersson passed Greg Adams on Oct. 22/26 vs DET.
  • Via his power play goal on Oct. 1726 at TBL, Elias Pettersson tied Alex Edler for the eighth-most power play points in franchise history (177).
    • Pettersson passed Alex Edler on Oct. 22/26 vs DET.

G-PETEY

  • Doubled Vancouver’s lead on Oct. 15/26 at FLA, D Elias Pettersson tied his career-high in goals (3), set in 2025.26.
  • Tying the game on Oct. 11/26 at NYR, D Elias Pettersson notched his first career shorthanded goal, becoming the fourth Canucks defenceman in the last decade to record a shorthanded goal.
  • Scoring his first goal of the season on Oct. 3/26 vs CGY, D Elias Pettersson recorded his first career game-winning goal.

READY TO BROCK & ROLL

  • Entering 2026.27, Brock Boeser is close to moving up the franchise list in a number of different categories:
    • Tied with Todd Bertuzzi for fifth on the Canucks all-time power play goals list (79).
      • Passed on Oct. 13/26 at NYI
    • Tied with J.T. Miller for 10th on the Canucks all-time power play points list (165).
      • Passed on Sept. 29/26 at EDM
    • One assist behind Brendan Morrison for 14th on the Canucks all-time assists list (257).
      • Tied on Sept. 29/26 at EDM
      • Passed on Oct. 1/26 vs EDM
    • Two goals behind Tony Tanti for eighth on the Canucks all-time even-strength goals list (147). 

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

  • Filip Chytil activated from Injured Reserve, Nov. 13
  • Guillaume Brisebois placed on Injured Reserve retroactive to Nov. 9, Nov. 13
  • Ilya Safonov placed on unconditional waivers for the purpose of contract termination, Nov. 11
  • Akil Thomas assigned to Abbotsford, Nov. 11
  • Cameron Crotty claimed off waivers from Minnesota, Nov. 10
  • Akil Thomas placed on waivers, Nov. 10
  • Victor Mancini assigned to Abbotsford, Nov. 10
  • Gabe Chiarot assigned to Kitchener (OHL) from Abbotsford, Nov. 9
  • Brandon Buhr assigned to Abbotsford from Kalamazoo, Nov. 7
  • Jacob Quillan recalled from Abbotsford, Oct. 30
  • Filip Chytil placed on Injured Reserve, Oct. 30
  • Jack Thompson activated from Injured Non-Roster and assigned to Abbotsford, Oct. 26
  • Jack Thompson placed on waivers, Oct. 25
  • Filip Chytil activated from Injured Reserve, Oct. 15
  • Jacob Quillan and Brandon Buhr acquired from Toronto in exchange for Aatu Räty, Oct. 15
  • Aatu Räty placed on waivers, Oct. 14

THE LAST TIME…

  • The Canucks won when leading after 1P: Apr. 12/26 at ANA
  • The Canucks lost when leading after 1P: Oct. 29/26 at SJS
  • The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 1P: Oct. 15/26 at FLA
  • The Canucks won when leading after 2P: Apr. 12/26 at ANA
  • The Canucks lost when leading after 2P: Oct. 29/25 at SJS
  • The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 2P: Oct. 15/26 at FLA
  • The Canucks won when trailing after 1P: Oct. 27/26 at ANA
  • The Canucks lost when trailing after 1P: Nov. 9/26 vs PHI
  • The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 1P: Jan. 3/26 vs BOS
  • The Canucks won when trailing after 2P: Oct. 27/26 at ANA
  • The Canucks lost when trailing after 2P: Nov. 13/26 vs NYR
  • The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 2P: Jan. 2/26 vs SEA
  • The Canucks won when tied after 1P: Sept. 29/26 at EDM
  • The Canucks lost when tied after 1P: Nov. 13/26 vs NYR
  • The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 1P: Feb. 25/26 vs WPG
  • The Canucks won when tied after 2P: Sept. 29/26 at EDM
  • The Canucks lost when tied after 2P: Nov. 7/26 at EDM
  • The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 2P: Mar. 7/26 at WPG

2026.27 SEASON HIGHS AND LOWS

  • Most Goals Scored, Game: 7, Oct. 1/26 vs EDM
  • Most Goals Scored, Period: 4, 3x, Latest Oct. 27/26 at ANA, 3rd period
  • Most Goals Allowed, Game: 9, Oct. 1/26 vs EDM
  • Most Goals Allowed, Period: 4, 2x, Latest Nov. 13/26 vs NYR, 2nd period
  • Fewest Goals Scored, Game: 1, 2x, Latest Nov. 13/26 vs NYR
  • Fewest Goals Allowed, Game: 1, Oct. 3/26 vs CGY
  • Most PPG Scored, Game: 2, Nov. 3/26 vs ANA
  • Most PPG Allowed, Game: 3, 3x, Latest Nov. 3/26 vs ANA
  • Most SHG Scored, Game: 1, 2x, Latest Oct. 11/26 at NYR
  • Most SHG Allowed, Game: 2, Oct. 1/26 vs EDM
  • Most Shots, Game: 33, Oct. 27/26 at ANA
  • Most Shots, Period: 13, 4x, Latest Nov. 13/26 vs NYR, 3rd period
  • Most Shots, OT: 4, Oct. 27/26 at ANA
  • Fewest Shots, Game: 13, Oct. 22/26 vs DET
  • Fewest Shots, Period: 0, Oct. 22/26 vs DET, 2nd period
  • Fewest Shots, OT: 0, Oct. 15/26 at FLA
  • Most Shots Allowed, Game: 44, Oct. 20/26 vs CAR
  • Most Shots Allowed, Period: 19, Oct. 13/26 at NYI, 3rd period
  • Most Shots Allowed, OT: 2, Oct. 15/26 at FLA
  • Fewest Shots Allowed, Game: 17, Nov. 9/26 vs PHI
  • Fewest Shots Allowed, Period: 2, 2x, Latest Nov. 9/26, 3rd period
  • Fewest Shots Allowed, OT: 0, 2x, Latest Oct. 27/26 at ANA
  • Most Hits, Game: 33, 2x, Latest Oct. 13/26 at NYI
  • Fewest Hits, Game: 13, Sept. 29/26 at EDM
  • Most Blocked Shots, Game: 21, 2x, Latest Oct. 3/26 vs CGY
  • Fewest Blocked Shots, Game: 7, Oct. 8/26 at CAR
  • Largest Margin of Victory: 3 goals, Oct. 3/26 vs CGY
  • Largest Margin of Defeat: 5 goals, Oct. 8/26 at CAR
  • Longest Win Streak: n/a
  • Longest Point Streak: n/a
  • Longest Winless Streak: 10 games, Oct 4-25/26 (0-9-1)
  • Longest Pointless Streak: 7 games, Oct 29 - Nov. 13/26 (0-7-0)

VANCOUVER 2026.27 RECORD WHEN…

  • Score 4+ Goals: 3-2-0
  • Score 3 Goals or Less: 0-15-1
  • Allow 4+ Goals: 2-13-0
  • Allow 3 Goals or Less: 1-4-1
  • Scoring First: 1-5-1
  • Allowing First Goal: 2-12-0
  • On 0 Days Rest: 0-2-0
  • On 1 Day Rest: 2-10-1
  • On 2 Days Rest: 0-3-0
  • On 3+ Days Rest: 1-2-0
  • Score a PPG: 2-10-0
  • Give up a PPG: 3-14-0
  • 25 or More Shots on Goal: 2-5-0
  • Less than 25 shots: 1-12-1

THREE STARS – NOVEMBER

  • DeBrusk (2 pts)
  • Lekkerimäki (1 pts)

SEPTEMBER/OCTOBER WINNER – Pettersson (4 pts)

\3 points are awarded for a First Star selection, 2 points for a Second Star selection, 1 point for a Third Star selection*

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

  • Monday, November 16: Vancouver at Utah, 7:30pm PCT
  • Thursday, November 19: Vancouver at Seattle, 7:40pm PCT
  • Saturday, November 21: Vancouver vs Minnesota, 8:00pm PCT
  • Sunday, November 22: Vancouver vs Chicago, 6:00pm PCT
  • Wednesday, November 25: Vancouver at Detroit, 5:30pm PCT

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