Game Notes: Canucks at Golden Knights

LAST GAME PLAYED – NOV. 13/26: VAN 1 vs NYR 5
Elias Pettersson opened the scoring at 12:13 of the first period…Zeev Buium and Brock Boeser had the assists…Gabe Perreault tied the game with 1:13 left in the opening frame…Oliver Bjorkstrand gave the Rangers the lead 8:21 into the second…Glenn Gawdin doubled the lead at the 13-minute-mark of the second…Alexis Lafrenière added another with 4:46 left in the middle frame…Gawdin scored his second of the night 56 seconds later…Tom Willander, Marco Rossi, D Elias Pettersson, Jake DeBrusk, and Linus Karlsson each had three shots…Filip Hronek had five hits…Willander blocked two shots…Leevi Meriläinen made 25 saves.
LAST 5 – vs VEGAS
- Oct. 4/26: VAN 2 vs VGK 3
- Apr. 7/26: VAN 1 vs VGK 2
- Mar. 30/26: VAN 2 at VGK 4
- Feb. 4/26: VAN 2 at VGK 5
- Apr. 16/25: VAN 1 vs VGK 4
ON THIS DATE
- The Canucks have played 18 times on November 15 in the franchise’s history, going 7-7-2-2.
- This includes a 2-5-0-2 record on the road.
- Tonight will be the Canucks first-ever game against Vegas on November 15.
MR. 500
- Registering an assist on Elias Pettersson’s first period goal on Nov. 13/26 vs NYR, Brock Boeser recorded the 500th point of his career (233-267-500), becoming the eighth player in franchise history to reach the mark.
- Boeser’s 233 goals are the second-most in franchise history at the time of hitting 500 points, only behind Markus Nasliund (238).
- Hitting the 500-point mark in his 650th career game, Boeser did so in the sixth-fewest games in Canucks history.
CZECH OUT FIL
- Assisting on Brock Boeser’s third period goal on Nov. 7/26 at EDM, Filip Hronek registered his 300th career point, becoming the ninth Czech defenceman in NHL history reach the 300-point mark.
- Hronek is also the only active Czech defenceman with 300 career points.
- With his first of two assists on Oct. 1/26 vs EDM, Filip Hronek passed Michal Rozsival for the eighth-most assists by a Czech-born defenceman in NHL history (240).
- Recording two points (0-2-2) on Oct. 1/26 vs EDM, Filip Hronek tied Jaroslav Spacek (58) for the fifth-most multipoint games by a Czech defenceman in NHL history.
- Notching two assists on Oct. 1/26 vs EDM, Filip Hronek tied Marek Zidlicky for the fourth-most multi-assist games by a Czech defenceman in NHL history (45).
JAKE THE SNAKE
- Scoring his 34th power play goal since joining the Canucks prior to the 2024.25 season on Nov. 3/26 vs ANA, Jake DeBrusk tied Pavel Dorofeyev for the third-most power play goals in the NHL in that timeframe (tied for fourth as of Nov. 14/26).
FIL-LING UP THE SCORESHEET
- Assisting on Brock Boeser’s first period goal on Oct. 31/26 vs TOR, Filip Hronek reached the 250-assist mark for his career. He is the 10th player from the 2016 draft class to hit the mark, and the fourth defenceman.
- Assisting on Paul Cotter’s goal on Oct. 4/26 vs VGK, Filip Hronek tied Doug Halward (118) for 15th on the Canucks all-time assist list by a defenceman.
MOVIN’ ON UP
- Recording an assist on Liam Öhgren’s second period goal on Oct. 29/236 at SJS, Filip Hronek tied Dan Hamhuis for 15th on the Canucks all-time defencemen scoring list (142).
- Recording the primary assist on Max Sasson’s third period goal on Oct. 25/26, Filip Hronek passed Tyler Myers for 17th on the Canucks all-time points list by a defenceman (139).
- Assisting on Elias Pettersson’s first period goal on Oct. 22/26 vs DET, Filip Hronek passed Dan Hamhuis for sole possession of 14th on the Canucks all-time assists list by a defenceman (120).
- With an assist on Oct. 3/26 vs CGY, Elias Pettersson passed Alex Edler for eighth on the franchise’s all-time assist list (311).
LEKKER-MÄGIC
- Scoring two goals in 49 seconds to tie the game on Oct. 27/26 at ANA, Jonathan Lekkerimäki scored the fastest two goals by a single Canucks player since Pius Suter (23 seconds) on Apr. 8/25 at DAL.
- This was Lekkerimäki’s first career multi-goal game, and first career three-point game (2-1-3).
MULTI-POINT PETEY
- Recording two assists in the third period on Oct. 27/26 at ANA, Elias Pettersson recorded his 21st career multi-assist period, tying Brendan Morrison for the 10th most in franchise history.
- With two assists on Oct. 27/26 at ANA, Elias Pettersson passed Trevor Linden and Andre Boudrias for the seventh-most multi-assist games in franchise history (69).
NEVER SAY NEVER
- Despite trailing by three goals in the third period on Oct. 27/26 at ANA, the Canucks mounted a third period comeback and won the game in overtime, becoming the first team this season to record a three goal, third period comeback.
- This was the sixth three goal, third period comeback in franchise history, and first since Apr. 8/25 at DAL (6-5 OTW).
BROCKSTAR
- Registering a goal and two assists on Oct. 27/26 at ANA, Brock Boeser passed Don Lever for the 13th most games recording at least one goal and one assist in franchise history (57).
- This was also Boeser’s 31st career three-point game, passing Patrik Sundstrom for the 13th most three-point games in franchise history.
- Bringing Vancouver within two on Oct. 25/26 vs MIN, Brock Boeser tied Tony Tanti (147) for the eighth-most even-strength goals in franchise history.
- Passed on Oct. 27/26 at ANA.
- With an assist on Elias Pettersson’s power play goal on Oct. 17/26 at TBL, Brock Boeser tied Brendan Morrison for 15th on the Canucks all-time power play assist list (90).
- Passed on Oct. 20/26 vs CAR.
- Recording an assist on Oct. 17/26 at TBL, Brock Boeser tied Todd Bertuzzi for 13th on the Canucks all-time assist list (261).
- Passed on Oct. 20/26 vs CAR.
POWER PETEY
- Doubling the Canucks lead on Oct. 17/26 at TBL via a power play goal, Elias Pettersson tied Greg Adams for 10th on the Canucks all-time power play goals list (65).
- Pettersson passed Greg Adams on Oct. 22/26 vs DET.
- Via his power play goal on Oct. 1726 at TBL, Elias Pettersson tied Alex Edler for the eighth-most power play points in franchise history (177).
- Pettersson passed Alex Edler on Oct. 22/26 vs DET.
G-PETEY
- Doubled Vancouver’s lead on Oct. 15/26 at FLA, D Elias Pettersson tied his career-high in goals (3), set in 2025.26.
- Tying the game on Oct. 11/26 at NYR, D Elias Pettersson notched his first career shorthanded goal, becoming the fourth Canucks defenceman in the last decade to record a shorthanded goal.
- Scoring his first goal of the season on Oct. 3/26 vs CGY, D Elias Pettersson recorded his first career game-winning goal.
READY TO BROCK & ROLL
- Entering 2026.27, Brock Boeser is close to moving up the franchise list in a number of different categories:
- Tied with Todd Bertuzzi for fifth on the Canucks all-time power play goals list (79).
- Passed on Oct. 13/26 at NYI
- Tied with J.T. Miller for 10th on the Canucks all-time power play points list (165).
- Passed on Sept. 29/26 at EDM
- One assist behind Brendan Morrison for 14th on the Canucks all-time assists list (257).
- Tied on Sept. 29/26 at EDM
- Passed on Oct. 1/26 vs EDM
- Two goals behind Tony Tanti for eighth on the Canucks all-time even-strength goals list (147).
RECENT TRANSACTIONS
- Filip Chytil activated from Injured Reserve, Nov. 13
- Guillaume Brisebois placed on Injured Reserve retroactive to Nov. 9, Nov. 13
- Ilya Safonov placed on unconditional waivers for the purpose of contract termination, Nov. 11
- Akil Thomas assigned to Abbotsford, Nov. 11
- Cameron Crotty claimed off waivers from Minnesota, Nov. 10
- Akil Thomas placed on waivers, Nov. 10
- Victor Mancini assigned to Abbotsford, Nov. 10
- Gabe Chiarot assigned to Kitchener (OHL) from Abbotsford, Nov. 9
- Brandon Buhr assigned to Abbotsford from Kalamazoo, Nov. 7
- Jacob Quillan recalled from Abbotsford, Oct. 30
- Filip Chytil placed on Injured Reserve, Oct. 30
- Jack Thompson activated from Injured Non-Roster and assigned to Abbotsford, Oct. 26
- Jack Thompson placed on waivers, Oct. 25
- Filip Chytil activated from Injured Reserve, Oct. 15
- Jacob Quillan and Brandon Buhr acquired from Toronto in exchange for Aatu Räty, Oct. 15
- Aatu Räty placed on waivers, Oct. 14
THE LAST TIME…
- The Canucks won when leading after 1P: Apr. 12/26 at ANA
- The Canucks lost when leading after 1P: Oct. 29/26 at SJS
- The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 1P: Oct. 15/26 at FLA
- The Canucks won when leading after 2P: Apr. 12/26 at ANA
- The Canucks lost when leading after 2P: Oct. 29/25 at SJS
- The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 2P: Oct. 15/26 at FLA
- The Canucks won when trailing after 1P: Oct. 27/26 at ANA
- The Canucks lost when trailing after 1P: Nov. 9/26 vs PHI
- The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 1P: Jan. 3/26 vs BOS
- The Canucks won when trailing after 2P: Oct. 27/26 at ANA
- The Canucks lost when trailing after 2P: Nov. 13/26 vs NYR
- The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 2P: Jan. 2/26 vs SEA
- The Canucks won when tied after 1P: Sept. 29/26 at EDM
- The Canucks lost when tied after 1P: Nov. 13/26 vs NYR
- The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 1P: Feb. 25/26 vs WPG
- The Canucks won when tied after 2P: Sept. 29/26 at EDM
- The Canucks lost when tied after 2P: Nov. 7/26 at EDM
- The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 2P: Mar. 7/26 at WPG
2026.27 SEASON HIGHS AND LOWS
- Most Goals Scored, Game: 7, Oct. 1/26 vs EDM
- Most Goals Scored, Period: 4, 3x, Latest Oct. 27/26 at ANA, 3rd period
- Most Goals Allowed, Game: 9, Oct. 1/26 vs EDM
- Most Goals Allowed, Period: 4, 2x, Latest Nov. 13/26 vs NYR, 2nd period
- Fewest Goals Scored, Game: 1, 2x, Latest Nov. 13/26 vs NYR
- Fewest Goals Allowed, Game: 1, Oct. 3/26 vs CGY
- Most PPG Scored, Game: 2, Nov. 3/26 vs ANA
- Most PPG Allowed, Game: 3, 3x, Latest Nov. 3/26 vs ANA
- Most SHG Scored, Game: 1, 2x, Latest Oct. 11/26 at NYR
- Most SHG Allowed, Game: 2, Oct. 1/26 vs EDM
- Most Shots, Game: 33, Oct. 27/26 at ANA
- Most Shots, Period: 13, 4x, Latest Nov. 13/26 vs NYR, 3rd period
- Most Shots, OT: 4, Oct. 27/26 at ANA
- Fewest Shots, Game: 13, Oct. 22/26 vs DET
- Fewest Shots, Period: 0, Oct. 22/26 vs DET, 2nd period
- Fewest Shots, OT: 0, Oct. 15/26 at FLA
- Most Shots Allowed, Game: 44, Oct. 20/26 vs CAR
- Most Shots Allowed, Period: 19, Oct. 13/26 at NYI, 3rd period
- Most Shots Allowed, OT: 2, Oct. 15/26 at FLA
- Fewest Shots Allowed, Game: 17, Nov. 9/26 vs PHI
- Fewest Shots Allowed, Period: 2, 2x, Latest Nov. 9/26, 3rd period
- Fewest Shots Allowed, OT: 0, 2x, Latest Oct. 27/26 at ANA
- Most Hits, Game: 33, 2x, Latest Oct. 13/26 at NYI
- Fewest Hits, Game: 13, Sept. 29/26 at EDM
- Most Blocked Shots, Game: 21, 2x, Latest Oct. 3/26 vs CGY
- Fewest Blocked Shots, Game: 7, Oct. 8/26 at CAR
- Largest Margin of Victory: 3 goals, Oct. 3/26 vs CGY
- Largest Margin of Defeat: 5 goals, Oct. 8/26 at CAR
- Longest Win Streak: n/a
- Longest Point Streak: n/a
- Longest Winless Streak: 10 games, Oct 4-25/26 (0-9-1)
- Longest Pointless Streak: 7 games, Oct 29 - Nov. 13/26 (0-7-0)
VANCOUVER 2026.27 RECORD WHEN…
- Score 4+ Goals: 3-2-0
- Score 3 Goals or Less: 0-15-1
- Allow 4+ Goals: 2-13-0
- Allow 3 Goals or Less: 1-4-1
- Scoring First: 1-5-1
- Allowing First Goal: 2-12-0
- On 0 Days Rest: 0-2-0
- On 1 Day Rest: 2-10-1
- On 2 Days Rest: 0-3-0
- On 3+ Days Rest: 1-2-0
- Score a PPG: 2-10-0
- Give up a PPG: 3-14-0
- 25 or More Shots on Goal: 2-5-0
- Less than 25 shots: 1-12-1
THREE STARS – NOVEMBER
- DeBrusk (2 pts)
- Lekkerimäki (1 pts)
SEPTEMBER/OCTOBER WINNER – Pettersson (4 pts)
\3 points are awarded for a First Star selection, 2 points for a Second Star selection, 1 point for a Third Star selection*
UPCOMING SCHEDULE
- Monday, November 16: Vancouver at Utah, 7:30pm PCT
- Thursday, November 19: Vancouver at Seattle, 7:40pm PCT
- Saturday, November 21: Vancouver vs Minnesota, 8:00pm PCT
- Sunday, November 22: Vancouver vs Chicago, 6:00pm PCT
- Wednesday, November 25: Vancouver at Detroit, 5:30pm PCT