Canucks Play First Game of Back-to-Back in Vegas on Sunday Night

The Vancouver Canucks hit the road for a three-game trip that begins Sunday in Vegas, where they face the Golden Knights in their second matchup of the season.

The two teams last met on October 4th at Rogers Arena, where the Golden Knights won 3-2. Paul Cotter and Jonathan Lekkerimäki scored for the Canucks.

Brock Boeser picked up his 500th career point on Friday night at Rogers Arena. He became the eighth player in franchise history to put up 500 points in a Canucks jersey.

Quick Hits on the Competition

Vegas sits second in the Pacific Division with a 13-5-3 record.

They are 4-0-1 over their last five games.

Jack Eichel leads the Knights with 26 points in 21 games.

Mitch Marner is right behind Eichel with 24 points in 19 games.

Mark Stone leads his team with 10 goals this season. He has four goals at even strength, four on the power play, and a pair while shorthanded.

Tomas Hertl is one of the league’s top players in the faceoff dot, winning 58.4% of his draws.

The Golden Knights are 9-0-0 when they score the opening goal and 10-0-1 when they lead after two periods.

Their power play ranks fifth in the league. They score on 27.4% of their opportunities.

Sunday’s game is game three of a five-game homestand for the Knights. They have a weird schedule later in the week, hosting the Dallas Stars on Tuesday and Thursday.

Adin Hill and Carter Hart are basically splitting starts through the season. Hart has a slight edge with 11 to Hill’s 10.

The Story: Quarter Check-In

We are officially a quarter-way through the NHL season, and Elias Pettersson is the leading scorer for the Canucks with 21 points in 21 games. Brock Boeser is closely behind with 18 points, while Jonathan Lekkerimäki is in third with 15.

Pettersson is leading the team with four power play goals.

Paul Cotter and Elias Pettersson (D) are the two Canucks with shorthanded goals this season.

Filip Hronek leads in ice time. He is playing 26:19 per game.

Canucks' Top Performers over the Last Five Games

Brock Boeser: 2g-3a-5p

Elias Pettersson: 1g-4a-5p

Liam Öhgren: 2g-0a-2p

Jake DeBrusk: 2g-0a-2p

Jonathan Lekkerimäki: 1g-1a-2p

When and Where to Watch

Sunday’s game starts at 7:00 p.m. PCT, and you can watch on Sportsnet or listen to Brendan Batchelor’s radio call on KiSS West Coast.