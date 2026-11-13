Abbotsford Canucks Prepare for Three-Game Road Trip Through California

Lightning McQueen’s transporter Mack said it, Phantom Planet sang it on the intro to The O.C., and now the Abbotsford Canucks are living it: California, here we come.
Abbotsford heads south for a three-game road trip, beginning with a back-to-back on Saturday and Sunday before closing out the trip on Wednesday.
The Canucks are one of the hottest teams in the AHL. They are 9-1-1 over their last 11 games and sit second in the Pacific Division. They have outscored their opposition 49-39 this season, and their penalty kill holds an 85.4% kill rate through 14 games.
We've seen impressive play up and down the lineup, and Head Coach Ryan Papaioannou has confidence in all four lines and all three pairings he has been icing.
Ty Mueller and Trey Fix-Wolansky lead the Canucks with 12 points apiece. Mueller leads the team with seven goals.
Fix-Wolansky has played on a line with Kole Lind and Braeden Cootes for most of the season. The trio is finding more chemistry every game, and when they get rolling, they create long possessions in the offensive zone.
Lind is strong on the puck, Fix-Wolansky brings incredible speed, and Cootes brings a relentless effort and quick stick on every shift. The line is fun to watch, and Fix-Wolansky has become a fan favourite at the Rogers Forum; he has scored all five of his goals on home ice this season and had a big goal on Tuesday night to force overtime.