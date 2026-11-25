The Vancouver Canucks are back on the road and begin their four-game trip through the Eastern Conference with a Wednesday night matchup against the Detroit Red Wings.

Wednesday's game starts at 5:30 p.m. PCT, and it will be the second meeting of the season between the Red Wings and Canucks. Their first game was on October 22nd in Vancouver, and the Wings won 5-2. Lucas Raymond led the Wings that night, scoring two goals and adding an assist.

Jonathan Lekkerimäki had a goal and an assist in that game and at the time had a career-high 17:46 of ice time. He has since eclipsed that five times, and his current career-high for ice time came in the Canucks' 6-5 overtime win over the Ducks on October 27th. Lekkerimäki had two big goals and an assist in that game.

Quick Hits on the Competition

The Wings come into Wednesday’s game with an 8-12-3 record but have lost seven of their last eight games.

They also made big news on Sunday when they traded their former captain, Dylan Larkin, to the Montreal Canadiens.

Kirby Dach and Sam Montembeault (IR) were acquired in the trade but have not yet made their Red Wings debut. Dach lined up at centre on the third line at Tuesday's practice; Michael Brandsegg-Nygård and J.T. Compher were on his wings.

Michael Brandsegg-Nygård is fifth in the league with 108 hits.

Detroit’s top line at Tuesday’s practice featured Alex DeBrincat, Andrew Copp, and Lucas Raymond. That trio has only played 40 minutes together at five-on-five this season, but Raymond and Copp have played another 140 minutes together without DeBrincat.

Raymond leads the Wings offensively. He has nine goals and 13 assists for 22 points in 23 games.

DeBrincat, Viktor Arvidsson, and Emmitt Finnie each have eight goals this season.

Moritz Seider leads his club in ice time, averaging 25:54 per game. Justin Faulk and Ben Chiarot are both above 20 minutes a night.

John Gibson has started 14 of their 23 games this season and has a 4-8-1 record with an .862% save percentage and a 3.54 goals-against average.

Daniil Tarasov has only started eight games, but has started five of their last 10 and has much better numbers than Gibson this season. Tarasov is 3-4-2 with a .927% save percentage, a 1.98 goals-against average, and has two shutouts.

The Story: New Guy, Cole Reinhardt

The Vancouver Canucks picked up Cole Reinhardt off waivers on Monday, and he skated with the team in practice Tuesday. Reinhardt played 59 games between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Florida Panthers last season. This year, he suited up three times with the Panthers and played five games with their AHL affiliate.

Reinhardt is a 26-year-old forward, stands at 6'1" and weighs 207 lbs. He wants to rely on his physicality and speed early with a new club and believes the rest will come.

"Any day or any team in the NHL is a good day and a good team. So, I'm just happy to be a part of this group," said Reinhardt.

The head coach added his thoughts on the new addition.

"Just another level of physicality and speed and pace to our game. The ability to kill penalties for us would be huge. But obviously, coming into a new team and a new system, it'll take a little bit just to adapt to his surroundings and his teammates, but just looking forward to seeing what he can bring to us," said Head Coach Manny Malhotra about the new player in his locker room.

Canucks' Top Performers over the Last Five Games

Brock Boeser: 1g-9a-10p

Filip Chytil: 4g-1a-5p

Jake DeBrusk: 3g-1a-4p

Filip Hronek: 0g-4a-4p

Jonathan Lekkerimäki: 0g-3a-3p

When and Where to Watch

Wednesday’s game starts at 5:30 p.m. PCT, and you can watch on Sportsnet or listen to Brendan Batchelor’s radio call on KiSS West Coast.