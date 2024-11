BROSSARD – Thursday was a skills day for the Canadiens at the CN Sports Complex.

Rather than a typical systems-focused practice, Martin St-Louis and his coaching staff dedicated the session to fine-tuning details like faceoffs, shooting and small-area games.

Former NHLer Marc Bureau, who worked with the Habs centermen for the first time on Nov. 4, returned to the ice in Brossard to coach the group in the faceoff dot.

Here’s the list of players who participated in today’s session: