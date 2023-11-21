Updates from practice – Nov. 21 

Prior to practice, the team announced that defenseman Jordan Harris and forward Rafaël Harvey-Pinard were sidelined with lower-body injuries.

Harris will be out indefinitely and left the team on Tuesday to undergo further testing and a thorough evaluation of his condition. The Club will recall a player later today.

Meanwhile, Harvey-Pinard will miss six to eight weeks. The 24-year-old was placed on injured reserve on Monday and did not travel to California.