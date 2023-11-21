Updates from practice – Nov. 21 

ANAHEIM – The Canadiens were back to work at Honda Center in Anaheim on Tuesday.
Here are the forward lines featured at practice:
The Habs held an intense practice in Anaheim
ANAHEIM – The Canadiens were back to work at Honda Center in Anaheim on Tuesday.
Here are the forward lines featured at practice:
Forwards
15 Newhook
14 Suzuki
11 Gallagher
22 Caufield
28 Dvorak
20 Slafkovsky
17 Anderson
91 Monahan
90 Pearson
55 Pezzetta
71 Evans
56 Ylönen
There were a series of rotations on defense. Justin Barron, Kaiden Guhle, Johnathan Kovacevic, Gustav Lindström, Mike Matheson, and Jayden Struble partook in the session.
Prior to practice, the team announced that defenseman Jordan Harris and forward Rafaël Harvey-Pinard were sidelined with lower-body injuries.
Harris will be out indefinitely and left the team on Tuesday to undergo further testing and a thorough evaluation of his condition. The Club will recall a player later today.
Meanwhile, Harvey-Pinard will miss six to eight weeks. The 24-year-old was placed on injured reserve on Monday and did not travel to California.