Mattias Norlinder recalled from the Laval Rocket 

Medical updates on Jordan Harris and Rafaël Harvey-Pinard

CH Weekly: November 20 to 26

Updates from practice - Nov. 20

Canadiens make pair of roster moves

MTL@BOS: Game recap

MTL@BOS: What you need to know

Updates from practice - Nov. 17

VGK@MTL: Game recap

The Montreal Canadiens pay tribute to Karl Tremblay

Updates from optional morning skate - Nov. 16

National Lacrosse League returns to Montreal for its first regular season game in Quebec since 2002 

VGK@MTL: What you need to know

Updates from practice - Nov. 15

CGY@MTL: Game recap

Updates from morning skate - Nov. 14

CGY@MTL: What you need to know

Pierre Turgeon ‘thankful’ for Hall of Fame career  

Updates from practice – Nov. 21 

The Habs held an intense practice in Anaheim

ANAHEIM – The Canadiens were back to work at Honda Center in Anaheim on Tuesday.

Here are the forward lines featured at practice:

Forward lines

Forwards

15 Newhook

14 Suzuki

11 Gallagher

22 Caufield

28 Dvorak

20 Slafkovsky

17 Anderson

91 Monahan

90 Pearson

55 Pezzetta

71 Evans

56 Ylönen

There were a series of rotations on defense. Justin Barron, Kaiden Guhle, Johnathan Kovacevic, Gustav Lindström, Mike Matheson, and Jayden Struble partook in the session.

Prior to practice, the team announced that defenseman Jordan Harris and forward Rafaël Harvey-Pinard were sidelined with lower-body injuries. 

Harris will be out indefinitely and left the team on Tuesday to undergo further testing and a thorough evaluation of his condition. The Club will recall a player later today. 

Meanwhile, Harvey-Pinard will miss six to eight weeks. The 24-year-old was placed on injured reserve on Monday and did not travel to California.