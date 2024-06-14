Slafkovsky, Gallagher make EURO 2024 predictions

UEFA European Championship will be held in Germany from June 14 to July 14

By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – Every Habs game starts with soccer… or football as it's known around the rest of the world. 

The linguistic rivalry between ‘soccer’ and ‘football’ can spark much debate among fans. But the Habs have their own brand of The Beautiful Game called sewer ball that can likewise get tempers flaring pregame. 

The rules are simple: Each player gets two touches to keep the ball in the air without using their hands. If the ball hits the ground with you touching it last, you’re out – and the boys will let you know it (this is where the debates come in).

So, while the players are pretty skilled at playing keep-up behind the scenes of NHL arenas, how good might their knowledge of the real deal be?

To find out, the Canadiens content team asked Juraj Slafkovsky and Brendan Gallagher to make their picks for EURO 2024 which kicks off in Germany on Friday.

Swipe through the Habs forwards’ full tournament selections below:

Slafkovsky chose pragmatism over homerism, predicting France will knock out his native Slovakia in the quarterfinals. Considering Les Bleus’ recent success under some of the game’s brightest lights, it’s hard to argue.

Gallagher, on the other hand, believes “it’s coming home,” referencing the iconic phrase from the song “Three Lions,” written about England’s national team.

Tune in to EURO 2024 from June 14 to July 14 on TSN and RDS to find out which Hab turned in the better bracket.

