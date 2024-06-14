Slafkovsky, Gallagher make EURO 2024 predictions

MONTREAL – Every Habs game starts with soccer… or football as it's known around the rest of the world.

The linguistic rivalry between ‘soccer’ and ‘football’ can spark much debate among fans. But the Habs have their own brand of The Beautiful Game called sewer ball that can likewise get tempers flaring pregame.

The rules are simple: Each player gets two touches to keep the ball in the air without using their hands. If the ball hits the ground with you touching it last, you’re out – and the boys will let you know it (this is where the debates come in).