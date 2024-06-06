Crave presents a new docuseries on the Canadiens

MONTREAL – Crave announced on Thursday a new original docuseries that gives audiences and hockey fans a rare, inside look at one of professional hockey’s most iconic franchises, the Montreal Canadiens. THE REBUILD: INSIDE THE MONTREAL CANADIENS is an eight-episode, one-hour series, produced by Fair-Play in collaboration with Crave, and is set to stream on Crave later in 2024 in English and French.

“This documentary series is a portrait of pure emotion, featuring unprecedented access to key players, stars, and icons from one of Canada’s most storied sports franchises,” said Suzane Landry, Vice-President, French-Language Content Development and Programming, Bell Media. “The series builds on the strength of Crave’s popular original docuseries, and aligns perfectly with our goal of delivering compelling, unique, and exclusive original content.”

“We are thrilled to be giving our fans exclusive access to our players, and to the people who make our team so compelling,” said France Margaret Bélanger, President, Sports and Entertainment, Groupe CH. “From the dressing room to the board room, cameras capture a never-before-seen look at the inner workings of our organization. Real stories about our players, members of management, and staff are showcased. We are proud to be partnering with Bell Media and Groupe Fair-Play on this project, and are excited to unveil this exciting series to Canadians when it launches later this year."

The series follows Canadiens players and personnel throughout the 2023-24 hockey season as the Montreal organization, across varied sectors, aims to lay the foundation for long-term success. Combining exciting young players, a head coach with modern ideas, a management team with both vision and patience, and a devoted support staff throughout multiple departments, fans will be able to witness the passion that is collectively building a dynamic and competitive club for years to come. From the season-opening golf tournament to training camp to the excitement of the home opener, cameras will be in place to capture moments and stories never before seen by the public both on and off the ice. Whether it’s the father-son trip to Boston, the games in California, the journey through Western Canada, or the discussions around the trade deadline, a host of defining and unique times throughout the entire season will be revealed.

The eight one-hour episodes of THE REBUILD: INSIDE THE MONTREAL CANADIENS, produced by Fair-Play in collaboration with Bell Media were directed by André St-Pierre. Narration will be performed by Marc-André Grondin in French and by George Stroumboulopoulos in English. The launch of the new series, presented by Bell on Crave, is slated for later this year.