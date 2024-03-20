Updates from practice - Mar. 20

Canadiens assistant coach Alex Burrows, who played 12 seasons with the Canucks from 2005-2017 and was added to the team’s ring of honor at Rogers Arena on Dec. 3, 2019, addressed the media from his old barn following Wednesday’s practice. He had this to say about Roy’s time in the NHL this season.

“He’s checked every box since he’s been here,” said Burrows. “Coming in, we didn’t really know if we could rely on him on a 200-foot game, but he showed that he can play with anyone against any line.”

“The way he blocked that shot, I think it was an [Evan] Bouchard bomb, he went out of his way, and he really wanted to be in that lane, he didn’t pretend to be in that lane. Those are things you can’t really teach. It comes from within, and Josh has been doing all those things for us ever since he was called up,” continued Burrows.

Thursday’s puck drop is scheduled for 10:00 p.m. ET.