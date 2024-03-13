Updates from practice - Mar. 13

Slafkovsky, Matheson among five Habs not on the ice in Brossard

20240313-Practice-Thumbnail
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

BROSSARD – The Canadiens practiced at the CN Sports Complex on Wednesday ahead of their series finale with the Bruins tomorrow at the Bell Centre.

Montreal's coaches had the players focused on finishing in all areas of the O-zone on Wednesday: quick shots in-tight, one-timers off the half wall, tip drills in front of the net, and more.

"We can go out there and work, but there's got to be purpose behind the work," head coach Martin St-Louis said. "Today was an individual day. To me, it's like going to the driving range for a golfer [...] You don't always improve at playing golf by going out and playing four holes. Sometimes you improve by working on your driver, your chipping or whatever it is, and today was that kind of day. When we look at our game collectively, we always use what the game is telling us, and then go work on that in practice. You can just go work, but if there's no purpose behind your work, it's hard to evolve as a team."

Samuel Montembeault is expected to start for the Habs in the Original Six showdown, confirmed St-Louis during Wednesday’s press conference. The Becancour, QC native owns a .913 save pct. over his last five starts.

Josh Anderson, Michael Matheson, Tanner Pearson, David Savard and Juraj Slafkovsky did not participate in today's session (therapy day).

Each of the other 18 players on the active roster were on the ice:

Forwards
Defensemen
Goalies
40 Joel Armia
21 Kaiden Guhle
35 Samuel Montembeault
22 Cole Caufield
54 Jordan Harris
30 Cayden Primeau
71 Jake Evans
26 Johnathan Kovacevic
 
11 Brendan Gallagher
47 Jayden Struble
 
49 Rafaël Harvey-Pinard
72 Arber Xhekaj
 
15 Alex Newhook
 
 
55 Michael Pezzetta
 
 
89 Joshua Roy
 
 
14 Nick Suzuki
 
 
36 Colin White
 
 
56 Jesse Ylönen
 
 

The Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation will host the 15th edition of its RadioTéléDON on Thursday. Fans can already support the cause by donating online at onegoaltoassist.com or by texting "HABS" to 45678 to make a one-time, $10 donation. Those who donate $50 or more will automatically receive a souvenir photo as a thank you for their generosity.

Tomorrow’s game is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. For tickets, click here.

