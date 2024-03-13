Updates from practice - Mar. 13

BROSSARD – The Canadiens practiced at the CN Sports Complex on Wednesday ahead of their series finale with the Bruins tomorrow at the Bell Centre.

Montreal's coaches had the players focused on finishing in all areas of the O-zone on Wednesday: quick shots in-tight, one-timers off the half wall, tip drills in front of the net, and more.

"We can go out there and work, but there's got to be purpose behind the work," head coach Martin St-Louis said. "Today was an individual day. To me, it's like going to the driving range for a golfer [...] You don't always improve at playing golf by going out and playing four holes. Sometimes you improve by working on your driver, your chipping or whatever it is, and today was that kind of day. When we look at our game collectively, we always use what the game is telling us, and then go work on that in practice. You can just go work, but if there's no purpose behind your work, it's hard to evolve as a team."

Samuel Montembeault is expected to start for the Habs in the Original Six showdown, confirmed St-Louis during Wednesday’s press conference. The Becancour, QC native owns a .913 save pct. over his last five starts.