Updates from practice – Mar. 11

Juraj Slafkovsky did not skate, benefiting from a therapy day

20240311 - Practice
By Montreal Canadiens
BROSSARD – The Canadiens kicked off the week with practice at the CN Sports Complex on Monday. 

Prior to the skate, three groups worked with Paul Byron, Scott Pellerin or Adam Nicholas on the main rink. Among the players, Colin White wore a gray jersey suggesting he can’t receive any contact. The forward is day-to-day with an upper-body injury. 

On the second ice surface, Samuel Montembeault and Cayden Primeau worked with goalie coach Eric Raymond. They got some help from forwards Joshua Roy and Jesse Ylönen. 

In total, twenty-two players practiced. Juraj Slafkovsky was the lone player missing as he benefited from a therapy day.

Forwards
Defensemen
Goalies
17 Josh Anderson
21 Kaiden Guhle
35 Samuel Montembeault
40 Joel Armia
54 Jordan Harris
30 Cayden Primeau
22 Cole Caufield
26 Johnathan Kovacevic
71 Jake Evans
Mike Matheson
11 Brendan Gallagher
58 David Savard
49 Rafaël Harvey-Pinard
47 Jayden Struble
15 Alex Newhook
72 Arber Xhekaj
70 Tanner Pearson
55 Michael Pezzetta
89 Joshua Roy
14 Nick Suzuki
 
36 Colin White (gray jersey)
56 Jesse Ylönen
 

During his media op, head coach Martin St-Louis confirmed that Cayden Primeau will face the Blue Jackets on Tuesday.

