Updates from practice – Mar. 11

BROSSARD – The Canadiens kicked off the week with practice at the CN Sports Complex on Monday.

Prior to the skate, three groups worked with Paul Byron, Scott Pellerin or Adam Nicholas on the main rink. Among the players, Colin White wore a gray jersey suggesting he can’t receive any contact. The forward is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

On the second ice surface, Samuel Montembeault and Cayden Primeau worked with goalie coach Eric Raymond. They got some help from forwards Joshua Roy and Jesse Ylönen.

In total, twenty-two players practiced. Juraj Slafkovsky was the lone player missing as he benefited from a therapy day.