Updates from practice - Dec. 19

BROSSARD – The Canadiens practiced at the CN Sports Complex before jetting off to Detroit on Thursday.
A full skate took place in Brossard with 21 players partaking in the session. Below are the forward lines featured by head coach Martin St-Louis.
Montembeault to face Red Wings on Friday
BROSSARD – The Canadiens practiced at the CN Sports Complex before jetting off to Detroit on Thursday.
A full skate took place in Brossard with 21 players partaking in the session. Below are the forward lines featured by head coach Martin St-Louis.
Forwards
13 Caufield
14 Suzuki
20 Slafkovsky
15 Newhook
77 Dach
92 Laine
17 Anderson
28 Dvorak
11 Gallagher
51 Heineman
71 Evans
40 Armia
During his media op, St-Louis confirmed that Alexandre Carrier, who was acquired by the Canadiens from the Nashville Predators in exchange for Justin Barron on Wednesday, will make his Habs debut Friday in Detroit. Samuel Montembeault will likewise get his eighth start in a row tomorrow.
The Habs will return to Montreal on Saturday to face the Red Wings again. It will also be Christmas at the Bell Centre presented by Canadian Tire. For tickets the team’s final home game of 2024, click here.