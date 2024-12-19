Updates from practice - Dec. 19

Montembeault to face Red Wings on Friday

20241219 - Practice - EN
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

BROSSARD – The Canadiens practiced at the CN Sports Complex before jetting off to Detroit on Thursday.

A full skate took place in Brossard with 21 players partaking in the session. Below are the forward lines featured by head coach Martin St-Louis.

Forwards

13 Caufield

14 Suzuki

20 Slafkovsky

15 Newhook

77 Dach

92 Laine

17 Anderson

28 Dvorak

11 Gallagher

51 Heineman

71 Evans

40 Armia

During his media op, St-Louis confirmed that Alexandre Carrier, who was acquired by the Canadiens from the Nashville Predators in exchange for Justin Barron on Wednesday, will make his Habs debut Friday in Detroit. Samuel Montembeault will likewise get his eighth start in a row tomorrow.

The Habs will return to Montreal on Saturday to face the Red Wings again. It will also be Christmas at the Bell Centre presented by Canadian Tire. For tickets the team’s final home game of 2024, click here.

Related Content

News Feed

Canadiens Christmas traditions

Canadiens acquire defenseman Alexandre Carrier from the Nashville Predators

Updates from practice - Dec. 18

BUF@MTL: Game recap

Updates from optional morning skate - Dec. 17

BUF@MTL: What you need to know

Guest list revealed for 2024 Canadiens Mascot Party

Updates from practice – Dec. 16 

MTL@WPG: Game recap

MTL@WPG: What you need to know

Updates from practice – Dec. 13

PIT@MTL: Game recap

Lines and defense pairings at morning skate – Dec. 12

PIT@MTL: What you need to know

Habs spread holiday cheer at Montreal hospitals

Lines and defense pairings at practice – Dec. 11

Catching up with… Aatos Koivu

ANA@MTL: Game recap