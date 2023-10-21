Updates from optional morning skate - Oct. 21

MONTREAL - The Canadiens held an optional morning skate at the Bell Centre on Saturday ahead of their game against the Capitals.
Fourteen players took to the ice:
Joel Armia was recalled from the Laval Rocket on Saturday morning
Forwards
Defensemen
Goalies
40 Joel Armia
52 Justin Barron
34 Jake Allen
22 Cole Caufield
54 Jordan Harris
35 Samuel Montembeault
28 Christian Dvorak
30 Cayden Primeau
71 Jake Evans
49 Rafaël Harvey-Pinard
70 Tanner Pearson
55 Michael Pezzetta
14 Nick Suzuki
56 Jesse Ylönen
Head coach Martin St-Louis confirmed during his pregame press conference that Justin Barron will make his season debut tonight. Jake Allen will get the start in goal.
Defenseman Kaiden Guhle was on the ice prior to morning skate in a non-contact jersey.
The Canadiens announced on Saturday morning that forward Joel Armia was recalled from the Laval Rocket in the American Hockey League and Filip Mesar was loaned to the Kitchener Rangers in the Ontario Hockey League.
Montreal (1-1-1) and Washington (1-2-0) square off for the first of three meetings this season. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET.