Updates from optional morning skate - Oct. 21

Head coach Martin St-Louis confirmed during his pregame press conference that Justin Barron will make his season debut tonight. Jake Allen will get the start in goal.

Defenseman Kaiden Guhle was on the ice prior to morning skate in a non-contact jersey.

The Canadiens announced on Saturday morning that forward Joel Armia was recalled from the Laval Rocket in the American Hockey League and Filip Mesar was loaned to the Kitchener Rangers in the Ontario Hockey League.

Montreal (1-1-1) and Washington (1-2-0) square off for the first of three meetings this season. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. For tickets, click here.