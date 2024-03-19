Updates from optional morning skate – Mar. 19

Christian Dvorak, who’s been out since Dec. 30 with a torn pectoral, was on the ice with the rest of his teammates during the main session. Kirby Dach, on the other hand, waited for most of the traffic to clear before getting his on-ice work in.

“We love seeing him around,” Letowski said about Dach. “We’ve actually had him in on our pre-scout meetings, me and Marty, for a few months now, so we get to see him on gameday mornings but to see him on the ice is exciting. He’s a big part of our future.”

The Canadiens generated 21 scoring chances in Calgary, which Letowski feels was enough to win the game, but Montreal will look to tighten things up at the other end of the ice against an Oilers offense who are producing 3.52 goals per game.

“You can’t turn pucks over against anybody, but especially against this team. We talked about that as something we certainly need to clean up,” Letowski said. “Against a team like this with world-class players, you need a group effort on the defensive side of the puck, especially on the road where it’s hard to get matchups.”

Tuesday’s game in Edmonton is scheduled for 9:00 p.m. ET.