Colin White was on the ice with his teammates in a standard practice jersey for the first time since suffering an upper-body injury.

Montreal is on a four-game winning streak against Columbus dating back to November of last season. Nick Suzuki registered eight points (2G, 6A) during that stretch; Mike Matheson posted 1-6–7 totals in those games; and Rafaël Harvey-Pinard scored a hat trick against the Jackets on March 25, 2023.

Game time is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET on Kirby Dach Bobblehead Night presented by RONA. For tickets, click here.