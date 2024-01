During his pregame press conference, head coach Martin St-Louis confirmed that Xhekaj and Johnathan Kovacevic will return to the lineup against the Sens, while Jordan Harris will skip his turn.

Tanner Pearson will also play for the first time since Dec. 9. He was sidelined with an upper-body injury and has been practicing with his teammates for the past while. Jake Allen will get the start.

Josh Anderson is expected to reach the 500-game milestone in the NHL when the puck drops against the Senators. For tickets, click here.