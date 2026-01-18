MTL@OTT: Game recap

Caufield, Slafkovsky score two goals each in come-from-behind victory

By Montreal Canadiens
KANATA – The Canadiens pulled off a dramatic comeback win at Canadian Tire Centre, beating the Ottawa Senators 6-5 in overtime on Saturday.

With a secondary assist on Cole Caufield’s first-period goal, Lane Hutson passed Henri Richard (101) for the most assists by a Canadiens player at age 21 or younger in franchise history. Hutson also passed Brian Leetch for the second-most by an American defenseman before age 22 and now trails only Phil Housley (185).

Meanwhile, Caufield extended his franchise record for overtime goals (12).

\\Montreal goals \\

P1 03:06 [1]-0 Slafkovsky (Caufield, Suzuki) - PPG

MTL@OTT: Slafkovsky scores PPG against Leevi Merilainen

P1 17:50 [2]-0 Caufield (Suzuki, Hutson) - PPG

MTL@OTT: Caufield scores PPG against Leevi Merilainen

P2 04:26 [3]-2 Anderson (Matheson, Dobson)

MTL@OTT: Anderson scores goal against Leevi Merilainen

P3 15:36 [4]-5 Slafkovsky (Hutson, Danault)

MTL@OTT: Slafkovsky scores goal against Leevi Merilainen

P3 16:41 [5]-5 Carrier (Demidov, Anderson)

MTL@OTT: Carrier scores goal against Leevi Merilainen

OT 00:33 [6]-5 Caufield (Hutson)

MTL@OTT: Caufield scores goal against Leevi Merilainen

Ottawa goals 

P2 00:42 2-[1] Tkachuk (Giroux, Sanderson) - PPG

P2 03:07 2-[2] Stutzle (Cousins, Eller)

P2 15:31 3-[3] Cozens (Stutzle, Sanderson) - PPG

P2 18:24 3-[4] Perron (Zub, Sanderson)

P3 07:55 3-[5] Sanderson (Greig)

What’s next 

The Canadiens return home for a pair of games at the Bell Centre against Minnesota and Buffalo. Tuesday’s game against the Wild will also be Alexandre Carrier Bobblehead Night presented by RONA. For tickets, click here.

