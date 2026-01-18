MTL@OTT: Game recap

KANATA – The Canadiens pulled off a dramatic comeback win at Canadian Tire Centre, beating the Ottawa Senators 6-5 in overtime on Saturday.

With a secondary assist on Cole Caufield’s first-period goal, Lane Hutson passed Henri Richard (101) for the most assists by a Canadiens player at age 21 or younger in franchise history. Hutson also passed Brian Leetch for the second-most by an American defenseman before age 22 and now trails only Phil Housley (185).

Meanwhile, Caufield extended his franchise record for overtime goals (12).

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.