MTL@OTT: What you need to know

TEAM COMPARISONS

After dropping their last two games against Washington and Buffalo, the Habs are hoping to get some degree of satisfaction from their road trip when they face the Senators. In two meetings between the Atlantic Division rivals, Montreal and Ottawa have each come out on top once. The four-game regular season series moves to the nation’s capital where the Senators own an 11-9-3 record. Tonight’s game will also mark the 30th anniversary of the Canadian Tire Centre and the first-ever NHL game played there, which happened to be between the Senators and the Canadiens on January 17, 1996.

SEASON SERIES

Nov. 1 vs. OTT: 4-3 MTL (OT)

Dec. 2 vs. OTT: 5-2 OTT

Jan. 17 @ OTT:

Mar. 11 @ OTT:

PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR

Ivan Demidov became the first rookie this season to reach the 40-point plateau after scoring a goal against the Sabres on Thursday. He tied Chris Chelios for the fifth-fewest games to 40 points in a season by a rookie in Canadiens history (48 games). He continues to make a solid case for himself in the Calder Trophy race and leads all rookies in points and assists (29).

For the opponent, Brady Tkachuk notched his 200th career NHL goal and added three assists to help Ottawa cruise past the New York Rangers 8-4 for their second win in a row. The Senators’ captain has registered 25 points (9G, 16A) in 26 games this season.

BY THE NUMBERS: HABS-SENS

Here’s how both teams match up by the numbers: