MTL@OTT: What you need to know

KANATA – The Canadiens are looking to wrap up their three-game road trip on a high note when they visit the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday.
Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:
GAME FACTS
Another big game against an Atlantic Division rival
GAME FACTS
TEAM COMPARISONS
After dropping their last two games against Washington and Buffalo, the Habs are hoping to get some degree of satisfaction from their road trip when they face the Senators. In two meetings between the Atlantic Division rivals, Montreal and Ottawa have each come out on top once. The four-game regular season series moves to the nation’s capital where the Senators own an 11-9-3 record. Tonight’s game will also mark the 30th anniversary of the Canadian Tire Centre and the first-ever NHL game played there, which happened to be between the Senators and the Canadiens on January 17, 1996.
SEASON SERIES
Nov. 1 vs. OTT: 4-3 MTL (OT)
Dec. 2 vs. OTT: 5-2 OTT
Jan. 17 @ OTT:
Mar. 11 @ OTT:
PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR
Ivan Demidov became the first rookie this season to reach the 40-point plateau after scoring a goal against the Sabres on Thursday. He tied Chris Chelios for the fifth-fewest games to 40 points in a season by a rookie in Canadiens history (48 games). He continues to make a solid case for himself in the Calder Trophy race and leads all rookies in points and assists (29).
For the opponent, Brady Tkachuk notched his 200th career NHL goal and added three assists to help Ottawa cruise past the New York Rangers 8-4 for their second win in a row. The Senators’ captain has registered 25 points (9G, 16A) in 26 games this season.
BY THE NUMBERS: HABS-SENS
Here’s how both teams match up by the numbers:
LINEUP NEWS
The Canadiens are not scheduled for a morning skate on Saturday. For the full official lineup, check back on the team’s social accounts on Instagram, Facebook and X closer to puck drop.
