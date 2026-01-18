Phil Goyette passes away at 92

MONTREAL – It is with great sadness that the Montreal Canadiens learned of the passing of Phil Goyette on January 17. At 92 years old, the former forward was the second oldest among the Canadiens Alumni.

Born in Lachine on October 31, 1933, Goyette had a brilliant NHL career, suiting up with four teams, including seven glorious seasons with the Canadiens, with whom he etched his name on the Stanley Cup four times between 1957 and 1960.

Goyette recorded 182 points in 375 games with the Canadiens, serving a total of only 44 penalty minutes. An elegant and efficient player, he was known as a gentleman on and off the ice, which earned him the Lady Byng Trophy in 1969-70 during a stellar season with the St. Louis Blues with 29 goals and 78 points, while spending only 16 minutes in the penalty box.

Over his NHL career, Goyette played 941 games, totalling 207 goals and 674 points. A gifted centreman, he added 44 points in the playoffs in addition to playing a key role when his team was shorthanded.

Goyette also played with the New York Rangers and Buffalo Sabres. He concluded his career with the Rangers in 1971-72 before becoming the first head coach in the history of the New York Islanders.

The family would like to thank the public for their wishes of sympathy.